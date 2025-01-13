Winners, losers as Eagles overpower Packers 22-10 to reach divisional round

The Philadelphia Eagles are going to the divisional round.

No. 2-seeded Philadelphia on Sunday proved to be too much for the No. 7 Green Bay Packers, winning at home 22-10 with the latter unable to find a rhythm.

The first half saw Philadelphia lead 10-0, but it felt like much more despite Jalen Hurts' inefficiency. Hurts completed just 6 of 13 passes for 39 yards (3.0 average) and one touchdown at the break, while Saquon Barkley got up to 58 ground yards on just nine carries.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Green Bay put points on the board in the second half when Josh Jacobs found a gap to exploit, but Jordan Love's "sophomore" slump in the regular season persisted in the playoffs.

Let's analyze the game further with winners and losers for both teams:

WINNER: Saquon Barkley, Eagles

Barkley could've easily ran up the scoreboard in the very last minute, but respectably decided to just slide and end the game. He ended his first playoff win as an Eagle with 119 rushing yards on 25 carries. He also had two catches for four yards.

But Barkley remains the focal point for Philadelphia's offense and Super Bowl hopes. With Hurts having a lackluster showing minus the touchdowns, the team still runs through their running back.

LOSER: QB play

Love hurts. Love vs. Hurts wasn't the most anticipated quarterback battle of the wild card round and it played out that way. Hurts ended the game throwing for just 131 yards, two touchdowns and no picks on 13 of 21 completions. He also ran for 36 yards on six attempts.

On the other hand, Love continued to struggle with 20 of 33 completions for 212 yards, no touchdowns and three picks, including one late. It didn't help that Love lost his top two wideouts early on, but he still wasn't playing well enough to give his team a chance.

Green Bay will need Love to put in more work in the offseason if it is to become a serious contender next season.

WINNER: Eagles' defense

Philadelphia's defense also showed out against Love and Co. Even besides the interceptions, they had more urgency and energy from the get-go. Reed Blankenship led the way with 11 tackles (seven solo) while Nolan Smith disrupted the backfield with two sacks, two tackles for loss and two QB hits.

Josh Jacobs was also kept in check for the most part, recording 81 yards on 18 carries and the Packers' lone score. A 31-yard bulldozing run helped bolster his total in what was otherwise a quiet night.

Zack Baun, Darius Slay Jr. and youngster Quinyon Mitchell brought down the picks. The worry will be Nakobe Dean's status after he was carted off with a knee injury.

LOSER: A.J. Brown, Eagles

Well, if the ball isn't coming your way, you may as well do something else. Eagles star wideout Brown hasn't been shy of his lack of targets, but those issues were once again in the spotlight in this game.

Brown was targeted just three times for one catch that went for 10 yards. At one point, he was spotted on the bench reading a book.

AJ Brown is reading a book on the sideline? 📚😂



📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/jQGv8smD9N — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 13, 2025

Philadelphia's passing game will need to improve, as Brown's level of production won't cut it against the real contenders.