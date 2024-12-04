Eagles punter named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Eagles punter Braden Mann has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance against the Ravens.

Mann on Sunday punted 6 times for a net average of 51.2 yards and downed 5 of his 6 punts inside the 20, 2 inside the 10 and 1 to the Ravens’ 1-yard line.

Mann, 27, did a masterful job of helping the Eagles win the field position game in their 24-19 win in Baltimore.

“It was outstanding,” special teams coordinator Michael Clay said. “Braden did an unbelievable job. I know everyone has kind of seen, five of six punts inside the 20. You saw the one that got down at the one with Sydney (Brown), then the one down at the four by Kelee (Ringo). He did an unbelievable job.

“Braden’s been doing a really good job. You look at everything, you’re like ‘He’s just going to have a quiet year.’ But he's been doing an amazing job for us when it comes to putting the ball in a place where we can cover, putting the ball where we can down the ball, and help the team in any way we can.

“In one of those games that turned into a field position game, it kind of sparked a little bit with that defense with the three-and-out right there. Then the punt, then the offense scored on a short field. It was fantastic out of Braden to kind of give a little spark off the special teams.”

This is Mann’s second Special Teams Player of the Week award and his first with the Eagles. He also won in Week 2 with the Jets back in 2022.

Mann joined the Eagles early in the 2023 season to replace Arryn Siposs, who had been struggling. Mann has been good in his 27 games with the Eagles and has solidified the position in Philly.

He is the third Eagles punter to win a Special Teams Player of the Week award and the first since Super Bowl LII champion Donnie Jones took the honor in Week 13 of the 2013 season. Mann is the first Eagles kicker with 5+ punts downed inside the 20 without a touchback since Jones did it against the Cardinals in that award-winning performance.

Mann is the first Eagle to win Special Teams Player of the Week since Jake Elliott in Week 12 last year. He’s the third Eagles player to take one of these awards in 2024:

Week 1 - Saquon Barkley - NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Week 7 - Saquon Barkley - NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Week 9 - Saquon Barkley - NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Week 10 - Zack Baun - NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Week 12 - Saquon Barkley - NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Week 13 - Braden Mann - NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

