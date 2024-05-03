Eagles rookie camp notes: UDFA class, 1 draft pick under contract

The Eagles kicked off their rookie minicamp Friday on a lovely spring afternoon at the NovaCare Complex.
The team also made several transactions and announcements:
• Sixth-round receiver Johnny Wilson from Florida State signed his rookie deal. He’s the first of the nine-man class to get under contract in 2024.
• The rest of the draft picks remain unsigned but are at rookie camp:
• The Eagles announced their seven-man UDFA class:
Gottlieb Ayedze, OT, Maryland
McCallen Castles, TE, Tennessee
Anim Dankwah, OT, Howard
Gabe Hall, DT, Baylor
Kendall Milton, RB, Georgia
Andre’ Sam, S, LSU
Laekin Vakalahi, OT, International exemption from Australia
* International exemption
• The team placed veteran OT Le’Raven Clark on Injured Reserve. The Eagles did not announce what the injury was. This will create a spot on the 90-man roster.
• In addition to the draft class and underrated rookies, the Eagles also have several tryout players on their rookie camp roster.
Veteran tryout players:
WR John Ross
WR Jakeem Grant
DB Terrell Burgess
LB Shaq Quarterman
Rookie or 1st-year tryout players:
QB Blake Strenstrom
WR Griffin Hebert
WR Praise Olatoke
TE Malcom Epps
LB Shayne Simon
LB Jacob Roberts
LB Dubem Okonkwo
LB David Anenih
DB Kanion Williams
DB Shon Stephens
DB Trevor Yeboah-Kodie
DB Caleb Nelson
DB Kenny Churchwell
DB Tavion McCarthy
DB Sheridan Jones
DB Cedric Anderson
P Harry Mallinder
• Star receiver A.J. Brown was in South Philly on Friday to watch the rookie receivers:
