Eagles vs. Browns predictions for Week 6 of the NFL season

The Eagles (2-2) will host the Browns (1-4) on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field.

Let’s get to the predictions:

Reuben Frank (0-4)

You couldn’t hand pick a better opponent for the Eagles than the Browns, who are last in the NFL in most offensive categories, haven’t scored more than 18 points in a game yet and have scored only seven touchdowns all year. For an Eagles team that’s been wildly inconsistent on both sides of the ball and suddenly finds itself in a very competitive division, an opponent like the Browns should be a chance to get a lot of things right. The Eagles are 8 ½-point favorites, and they’re 17-3 since 2012 when favored by at least 8 ½ points. Then again, with this Eagles team, nothing would surprise us. After seeing them blow a game against the Falcons in the final seconds and then fall behind 24-0 in Tampa without putting up a fight, it’s hard to have a ton of faith in the Eagles against anyone. Simply, they have to win this one. Lose to the Browns at home coming off a bye week with A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Lane Johnson all back and healthy wouldn’t be the end of the world. But it would be awfully close.

Eagles 30, Browns 9

Dave Zangaro (1-3)

Even though a Week 5 bye week is extremely early, it came at a good time for the Eagles. They used the week off to get a few of their key players healthier and will enter this game with an offense with all of its weapons. After watching the offense in Tampa, that will be a welcome sight. Even though the Browns have a solid defense under old friend Jim Schwartz, the Eagles should have the firepower to put up points.

But even if there’s some tough sledding on offense, the Browns’ offense is even worse. Deshaun Watson has been one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL and his play and contract are handcuffing the entire organization. The Browns’ offense is completely inept so this could be a get-right game for an Eagles defense that has had plenty of ups and downs early in the season. Watson has already been sacked 26 times so the Eagles better be able to generate some pressure in this one. If they can’t, then that’s a major issue.

Eagles 24, Browns 14

Barrett Brooks (1-3)

The Eagles enter this game healthier than they started the season. All their best players are back in the lineup. This makes the predictions a little more manageable. The Birds were always going to be a team led by the offense. They were going to have to outscore teams to beat them. This defense will continue to be the Achilles heel for this team. Vic Fangio has a very young team on that side of the ball. In order for this team to win, turnovers must be erased. Jalen Hurts has to protect the ball. Saquon Barkley must remain the centerpiece of the Birds’ offense, even with A.J. Brown back.

Defensively, they must generate pressure on Deshaun Watson. Hopefully, they went back to fundamental football. Tackling must be emphasized and executed from this game forward to get back on track. I really don't care what the Browns are bringing to this game. They are heading into Lincoln Financial Field and the Eagles must dominate this Browns team!

Eagles 28, Browns 10

Mike Mulhern (2-2)

The Eagles have played one game at full strength this season and took down a Packers team many have ticketed for another deep playoff run. You don’t want to explain away everything that transpired over the following three games with injuries, but it certainly played a huge factor. Enter A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Lane Johnson against a Browns team that looks lifeless. Deshaun Watson’s albatross contract is weighing the entire franchise down and until they bench him, their outlook for this season isn’t going to change. The bye week came at the perfect time for an Eagles team in need of a reset. The Browns show up at the perfect time a week later.

Eagles 27, Browns 13

