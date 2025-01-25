Eagles elevated 2 key special teamers for NFC Championship Game

The Eagles on Saturday afternoon elevated FB Khari Blasingame and LB Nicholas Morrow for their NFC Championship Game against the Washington Commanders.

They also signed DE KJ Henry to the practice squad and released OL Cameron Erving from the practice squad.

Both Blasingame and Morrow were also elevated for the divisional round and played key roles on special teams.

Against the Rams, Morrow played 18 special teams snaps and had a couple assisted tackles and Blasingame played 15 special teams snaps.

The Eagles just signed Morrow to their practice squad last week when they put Nakobe Dean on IR. Dean had a great season as the Eagles’ middle linebacker but suffered a torn patellar tendon against the Packers. While Oren Burks and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. are the Eagles’ top backup linebacker, Morrow provides some depth and special teams ability.

Morrow was the Eagles’ starting middle linebacker for most of the 2023 season but left in free agency. He played in 11 games with the Bills this season.

Blasingame was signed to the practice squad during the season after Ben VanSumeren suffered a season-ending knee injury. VanSumeren, a backup linebacker, had taken over fullback duties this year and performed well enough that the Eagles wanted to keep that package alive. Blasingame was elevated the maximum three times during the regular season but played mostly on special teams.

The Eagles are pretty healthy as they go into the NFC Championship Game. The only player on the 53-man roster listed as questionable is center Cam Jurgens, who has a back injury.

If Jurgens can’t play, then the Eagles would start Landon Dickerson at center and insert Tyler Steen into the lineup at left guard. The Eagles got a chance to practice with that line this week but Jurgens did return to practice on Friday.

Everyone else on the active roster — including Jalen Hurts (knee), Quinyon Mitchell (shoulder) and Dallas Goedert (ankle) — were not given game statuses and are expected to play.

The Eagles on Friday ruled out Britain Covey (neck). They activated Covey’s practice window earlier the week. There’s a chance he could return for the Super Bowl if the Eagles advance.

The Commanders on Saturday downgraded DT Daron Payne (knee/finger) to out.

