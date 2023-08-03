Everything to know for 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony

Nine NFL legends are about to get their gold jackets.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is gearing up for the Class of 2023 enshrinement ceremony. This year’s class is heavy on defense, from lockdown cornerbacks to menacing pass rushers.

Here is a look at the Class of 2023 and when the new inductees will get to see their Hall of Fame busts:

When is the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony?

The ceremony will take place at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Where is the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony?

The ceremony will be held at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

How to watch 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony

NFL Network and ESPN will broadcast the ceremony.

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 members

Here are the nine incoming inductees, who were announced at the NFL Honors in February:

Ronde Barber, cornerback/safety

Don Coryell, coach

Chuck Howley, linebacker

Joe Klecko, defensive lineman

Darrelle Revis, cornerback

Ken Riley, cornerback

Joe Thomas, offensive tackle

Zach Thomas, linebacker

DeMarcus Ware, linebacker/defensive end

Revis and Thomas are the two first-ballot Hall of Famers in this class. Comparatively, Howley waited the longest out of anyone in the 2023 class, as this was his 45th year of eligibility.

Who is in the 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Game?

Speaking of Revis and Thomas, their former teams will square off in this year’s Hall of Fame Game.

The New York Jets and Cleveland Browns will play in the exhibition contest, which kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, Aug. 3.

Live coverage begins on NBC and Peacock at 7 p.m. with “Football Night in America.”