Ex-Patriots coach Bill Belichick joining ‘Inside the NFL' show for 2024

Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will not be on the sidelines for an NFL team during the 2024 season, but you will still see plenty of the eight-time Super Bowl champion.

Belichick is taking his talents to the popular "Inside the NFL" show on the CW. He will join co-hosts Ryan Clark, Chad Ochocinco and Chris Long.

8x Super Bowl champion coach Bill Belichick is joining Inside The NFL this season alongside @Realrclark25, @JOEL9ONE and @ochocinco. 🔥@insidetheNFL returns August 30 at 9pm ET on the CW pic.twitter.com/WdYF9mt11K — NFL (@NFL) July 11, 2024

“I'm thrilled to join my new team at NFL Films and to work on such a historic television franchise," Belichick said in a press release.

“I've always appreciated 'Inside the NFL's' depth of analysis, and I hope to bring the same detailed insight to The CW by talking real football with real pros – Ryan, Chris and Chad – this coming season."

Belichick actually coached Ochocinco (2011) and Long (2016) during his 24-year tenure with the Patriots, and he coached against Clark's Pittsburgh Steelers.

Belichick's deep appreciation for the history of the sport and his immense knowledge of today's players should make him an excellent addition to the show. He's been very good in previous TV appearances for NFL Films and other networks.

The new season of "Inside the NFL" begins Aug. 30 at 9 p.m. ET on the CW.