Explaining the Eagles' innovative ‘tush push' play and teams that could copy it in 2023

The Philadelphia Eagles had other NFL teams scrambling last season.

Led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, the Eagles went 14-3 with two dominant postseason wins before ultimately losing in the final seconds of Super Bowl LVII.

Along the way, head coach Nick Sirianni and his staff cooked up some innovative and unique play designs. A modified quarterback sneak, deemed the “tush push,” was perhaps their most discussed.

Here’s everything to know about the play and what to expect from the “tush push” in 2023:

What is the “tush push” QB sneak play?

The “tush push” is appropriately named.

Instead of a normal quarterback sneak, where the signal caller takes the snap under center and dives ahead while the offensive line pushes immediately forward. It’s designed for short-yardage situations, mainly on third or fourth-and-1 or at the goal line.

The “tush push” has a similar formation, but two players are aligned just behind the quarterback – one each side. When the ball is snapped, those two players shove the quarterback forward by pushing his rear while everyone else performs similar tasks to the traditional QB sneak.

What team popularized the “tush push” QB sneak play?

The Eagles were the first team to regularly utilize the “tush play” play last season. Other teams began to try it more once the Eagles showed how efficient it was.

Pushing a runner to advance him forward has been legal in the NFL since 2005, but no team has used it as consistently as Philly did last season. The Eagles converted 36 of 40 times that they attempted the play last season, according to A to Z Sports.

Is there a QB sneak rule change in the NFL for 2023?

No.

This offseason, the competition committee elected to not even vote on whether or not the “tush push” would be banned for 2023 and beyond. Teams propose rule changes every year, but this one didn’t even reach the voting stage despite many critics.

What teams could follow the Eagles’ QB sneak play in 2023?

Now that we know the “tush push” will be legal for the upcoming season, plenty of teams are sure to try and copy it. The Eagles’ success rate was due to a perfect storm of having a star center, a sturdy and athletic quarterback, capable pushers and a gutsy coach. With that in mind, here are eight teams that might be able to replicate the “tush push” success in 2023:

Buffalo Bills: Josh Allen is tailor-made for the “tush push.” The Bills used the play a few times in 2022, but expect to see it more frequently this season.

Baltimore Ravens: It might not be wise considering Lamar Jackson’s injury history, especially when he’s quick enough to beat players off the edge. It’s a possibility, though.

Cleveland Browns: An elite offensive line, an athletic quarterback (Deshaun Watson) and a risk-taking coach (Kevin Stefanski) – Cleveland is a prime “tush push” candidate as it looks to turn things around in 2023.

Indianapolis Colts: This makes the most sense of any team. New Colts head coach Shane Steichen came over from the Eagles, and the most athletic rookie quarterback in years (Anthony Richardson) will likely be his starter.

Jacksonville Jaguars: You just know Doug Pederson was jealous seeing his old team conjure up this play. Now, he can try it for himself with Trevor Lawrence.

New York Giants: Daniel Jones has always been an underrated athlete. If Brian Daboll is confident in his unproven interior O-line, they could easily steal this play from their division rival.

Washington Commanders: Here’s another NFC East team that could utilize the “tush push.” Sam Howell is a similar size to Hurts, and “Riverboat” Ron Rivera didn’t earn his nickname by settling for field goals.

Chicago Bears: Matt Eberflus wasn’t overly aggressive in his first season as Chicago’s coach, but he didn’t really have the chance with such a weak roster. Justin Fields, like Hurts, Allen and Richardson, is an ideal quarterback for this play with his size and strength.