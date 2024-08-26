Fanatics refiles lawsuit against Marvin Harrison Jr., adds father and fraud allegations

Apparel manufacturer Fanatics has refiled its lawsuit against Arizona Cardinals rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., adding his father, former NFL star Marvin Harrison Sr., and fraud allegations in addition to breach of contract.

The lawsuit was originally filed in New York Supreme Court this spring, claiming Harrison Jr. did not fulfill his obligations from a May 2023 deal he signed with the retailer and estimated the damage in “millions of dollars.”

The amended lawsuit — filed Friday in the same court — adds that Harrison Sr. “aided and abetted Harrison Jr.'s fraud on Fanatics.” The company says that sworn affidavits from both Harrisons on July 31 reveal it was actually Harrison Sr. who signed the contract with Fanatics, acting on behalf of the Harrison Collection.

“Harrison Sr. intentionally signed the Binding Terms Sheet in such a manner in order to lead Fanatics to reasonably believe that Harrison Jr. was the true signatory when in fact he was not," the suit states.

ESPN reported the deal was for at least $1 million for autographs, signed trading cards, game-worn apparel and other marketing opportunities.

Harrison Jr. was a star receiver at Ohio State when he signed the deal in 2023 and the Cardinals used the No. 4 overall pick to select him in the NFL draft. The receiver does not have an agent and has been represented by his father, Harrison Sr., who is a Hall of Famer after a 13-year career with the Indianapolis Colts.