Fans support Bills kicker Tyler Bass by donating more than $250,000 to cat rescue group

Tyler Bass of the Buffalo Bills looks on after missing the tying field goal during an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium on January 21, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York.

Fans found the purr-fect way to show support for Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass.

The Ten Lives Club, a cat rescue organization that Bass has worked with, received more than $250,000 in donations made in his name following the backlash he received after missing a heartbreaking field goal in Sunday's playoff game, according to The Buffalo News.

The Bills trailed the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 with under two minutes remaining in the AFC divisional round matchup when Bass missed a 44-yard field goal that all but ended the game and the season for a Bills team seeking its first Super Bowl championship.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

After the game, the 26-year-old kicker reportedly began receiving online threats that led him to delete his social media accounts.

The Ten Lives Club made a post showing support for Bass, who has previously partnered with the Buffalo-based non-profit organization to help rescue cats.

"WE STAND WITH TYLER BASS. DON’T BULLY OUR FRIEND We just heard the terrible news that Tyler Bass is receiving threats after yesterday’s game and our phones are ringing off the hook from people who want to donate $22 to Ten Lives Club in Tyler’s name," Ten Lives Club posted on social media.

"Tyler doesn’t deserve any of the hate he’s receiving. He’s an excellent football player and an even better person who took the time to help our organization and rescue cats last year. Leave our friend alone."

Donations -- with the $22 amount being a nod to Bass's No. 2 jersey -- came in from Bills fans, Chiefs fans and other supporters.

The organization raised donations through its website and its social media accounts, which feature a profile picture of a cat wearing a Bills jersey.

“That money came in very, very quickly and will make a huge difference for our rescue cats here in Western New York,” Kimberly LaRussa of the Ten Lives Club told The Buffalo News.