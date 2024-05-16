Giants unveil ‘Century Red' throwback uniforms to celebrate 100th season

The New York Giants are hitting the century mark in 2024, and they are more than "red-y" to celebrate the occasion.

The team unveiled "Century Red" throwback uniforms on Thursday to commemorate its 100th season.

Introducing 𝑪𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒖𝒓𝒚 𝑹𝒆𝒅



Our 100th Season commemorative uniform will be worn up to two times this year pic.twitter.com/E0aArfsaOW — New York Giants (@Giants) May 16, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

New York will wear the uniforms twice during the 2024 NFL regular season. The team has not yet announced specific dates and matchups.

The Century Red uniforms pay homage to the early days of the Giants, who were established in 1925. The tan pants and striped socks come from the team's inaugural season, the jerseys are from 1933 and the winged helmets honor the 1938 season.

"I feel like it's gritty and vintage," linebacker Bobby Okereke said, via a press release. "It's a throwback to the 1920s, 1930s when they were out there just getting grimy. It's a testament to all the guys who played before. They paved the way for us to play this great game."

The team will also wear "100 Seasons" patches on all of their uniforms in 2024. The commemorative logo has a background shield inspired by the Polo Grounds, the team's first home stadium, and the zeroes are in the outline of Giants Stadium.

100 Seasons in the making



Details: https://t.co/YjyGRiDdjI pic.twitter.com/rYQ4PuewmT — New York Giants (@Giants) May 13, 2024

The Giants haven't worn a primary red jersey since 2007. They wore red alternates once a year from 2004 to 2007, going 1-3 in those games.

The team has now refashioned its throwbacks twice in the last three years. It's last blast from the past came in 2022 when it brought back a newer version of its uniforms from the 1980s and 1990s.

New York will open its 100th season at MetLife Stadium against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Sept. 8.