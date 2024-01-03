Here are the AFC and NFC rosters for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games

The AFC and NFC rosters for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games were unveiled by the NFL on Wednesday night.

The NFC's top-seeded San Francisco 49ers had the most Pro Bowl selections of any team with nine, headlined by quarterback Brock Purdy and running back Christian McCaffrey.

The Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys each had seven selections, while the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles both had six. The Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs were the other teams with at least five.

In total, 44 players from each conference received a Pro Bowl nod. The rosters were voted on by fans, players and coaches.

Among the most notable omissions were Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown. Of course, those players could still make it as alternates. The Pro Bowlers from the two teams that make it to Super Bowl LVIII won't partake in the festivities, and others could decide to opt out of the event for various reasons as well.

The first ever Pro Bowl Games, a multi-day event featuring several skills competitions and culminating in a flag football contest, were held last year in Las Vegas. This year's all-star showcase takes place Orlando, Florida, on Feb. 1 and 4.

Here's a full look at the AFC and NFC teams (* = starter):

AFC

Quarterback: Tua Tagovailoa* (Dolphins), Lamar Jackson (Ravens), Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs)

Running back: Raheem Mostert* (Dolphins), James Cook (Bills), Derrick Henry (Titans)

Fullback: Alec Ingold* (Dolphins)

Wide receiver: Tyreek Hill* (Dolphins), Amari Cooper* (Browns), Keenan Allen (Chargers), Ja'Marr Chase (Bengals)

Tight end: Travis Kelce* (Chiefs), David Njoku (Browns)

Offensive tackle: Laremy Tunsil* (Texans), Dion Dawkins* (Bills), Terron Armstead (Dolphins)

Offensive guard: Quenton Nelson* (Colts), Joel Bitonio* (Browns), Joe Thuney (Chiefs)

Center: Creed Humphrey* (Chiefs), Tyler Linderbaum (Ravens)

Defensive end: Myles Garrett* (Browns), Maxx Crosby* (Raiders), Trey Hendrickson (Bengals)

Defensive tackle: Chris Jones* (Chiefs), Quinnen Williams* (Jets), Justin Madubuike (Ravens)

Outside linebacker: T.J. Watt* (Steelers), Khalil Mack* (Chargers), Josh Allen (Jaguars)

Inside linebacker: Roquan Smith* (Ravens), Patrick Queen (Ravens)

Cornerback: Pat Surtain II* (Broncos), Sauce Gardner* (Jets), Jalen Ramsey (Dolphins), Denzel Ward (Browns)

Free safety: Justin Simmons* (Broncos), Minkah Fitzpatrick (Steelers)

Strong safety: Kyle Hamilton* (Ravens)

Long snapper: Ross Matiscik (Jaguars)

Kicker: Justin Tucker (Ravens)

Punter: AJ Cole (Raiders)

Returner: Marvin Mims Jr. (Broncos)

Special teamer: Miles Killebrew (Steelers)

NFC

Quarterback: Brock Purdy* (49ers), Dak Prescott (Cowboys), Matthew Stafford (Rams)

Running back: Christian McCaffrey* (49ers), D'Andre Swift (Eagles), Kyren Williams (Rams)

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk* (49ers)

Wide receiver: A.J. Brown* (Eagles), CeeDee Lamb* (Cowboys), Mike Evans (Buccaneers), Puka Nacua (Rams)

Tight end: George Kittle* (49ers), Sam LaPorta (Lions)

Offensive tackle: Trent Williams* (49ers), Lane Johnson* (Eagles), Penei Sewell (Lions)

Offensive guard: Zack Martin* (Cowboys), Chris Lindstrom* (Falcons), Landon Dickerson (Eagles)

Center: Jason Kelce* (Eagles), Frank Ragnow (Lions)

Defensive end: Nick Bosa* (49ers), Montez Sweat* (Bears), Aidan Hutchinson (Lions)

Defensive tackle: Aaron Donald* (Rams), Dexter Lawrence* (Giants), Javon Hargrave (49ers)

Outside linebacker: Micah Parsons* (Cowboys), Danielle Hunter* (Vikings), Haason Reddick (Eagles)

Inside linebacker: Fred Warner* (49ers), Bobby Wagner (Seahawks)

Cornerback: DaRon Bland* (Cowboys), Charvarius Ward* (49ers), Jaylon Johnson (Bears), Devon Witherspoon (Seahawks)

Free safety: Jessie Bates* (Falcons)

Strong safety: Budda Baker* (Cardinals), Julian Love (Seahawks)

Long snapper: Andrew DePaola (Vikings)

Kicker: Brandon Aubrey (Cowboys)

Punter: Bryan Anger (Cowboys)

Returner: Rashid Shaheed (Saints)

Special teamer: Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Lions)