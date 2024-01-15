Here is the divisional round schedule for the 2024 NFL playoffs

The stakes are getting bigger.

Wild-card weekend is almost complete with two more games on Monday to round things out.

On Saturday, the No. 4 Houston Texans cruised past the No. 5 Cleveland Browns 45-14 before the No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs handled the No. 6 Miami Dolphins 26-7 at night.

Then on Sunday, the No. 7 Green Bay Packers stunned the No. 2 Dallas Cowboys 48-32 before the No. 3 Detroit Lions ended a 32-year playoff-win drought by beating the No. 6 Los Angeles Rams 24-23.

So, how will the divisional schedule look? Here's what to know:

What is the divisional round schedule of the 2024 NFL playoffs?

The divisional round schedule will be complete following Monday's two games. Here's how it currently looks:

Saturday, Jan. 20

No. 4 Houston Texans at No. 1 Baltimore Ravens/No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs, 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

No. 7 Green Bay Packers at No. 1 San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. ET, FOX

Sunday, Jan. 21

No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers/No. 5 Philadelphia Eagles at No. 3 Detroit Lions, 2 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock

No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs at No. 2 Buffalo Bills or No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 1 Baltimore Ravens, 6:30 p.m. ET, CBS

As of now, there are a few conditions that could alter the layout.

If the Bills beat the Steelers, then Texans at Ravens will be the early slot on Saturday and Chiefs at Bills will be the late slot on Sunday.

If the Steelers win, then Texans at Chiefs will be the early slot on Saturday and Steelers at Ravens will be the late slot on Sunday.

When is the 2024 NFL divisional round?

The 2024 divisional round games will transpire on Saturday, Jan. 20, and Sunday, Jan. 21.

Who are the No. 1 seeds in the 2024 NFL playoffs?

The two No. 1 seeds in the 2024 NFL playoffs are the 13-4 Baltimore Ravens in the AFC and the 12-5 San Francisco 49ers in the NFC.

When is Super Bowl LVIII?

Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas is set for Sunday, Feb. 11.