Here's a list of all the active NFL players born outside of the United States

American football is becoming a global game.
Over the last 20 years, the NFL has formed various programs in an attempt to welcome more international players into the league.
The NFL International Development Practice Squad Program, running from 2004 to 2009, assigned players from outside the United States and Canada to NFL practice squads. In 2017, the International Player Pathway (IPP) program was implemented to provide non-American and non-Canadian players with more opportunities to make it to the NFL.
So, how many international players are in the NFL? And how many come from each country? Here's a full breakdown:
How many international players are in the NFL?
Since the start of the IPP program, 37 international players have signed with NFL clubs. Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jordan Mailata (Australia) and Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (Germany) have been two of the most notable signings through the program.
At the end of the 2022 season, there were 82 players born outside of the Untied States in the NFL -- either on active rosters or practice squads. Detroit Lions offensive lineman Penei Sewell (American Samoa), Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland (Canada) and Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (Jamaica) were some of the most successful players.
NFL
List of NFL international players by country
Here's a look at where the 82 international players from 2022 were born, with the team they were on last season:
American Samoa
- Penei Sewell, Lions OT
Australia
- Michael Dickson, Seahawks P
- Jordan Berry, Steelers P*
- Daniel Faalele, Ravens OT
- Cameron Johnston, Texans P
- Arryn Siposs, Eagles P
- Mitch Wishnowsky, 49ers P
- Matt Leo, Eagles DE*
- Jordan Mailata, Eagles OT
Austria
- Sandro Platzgummer, Giants RB*
- Bernhard Raimann, Colts OT
- Bernhard Seikovits, Cardinals TE*
Bahamas
- Michael Strachan, Colts WR
Belgium
- Corliss Waitman, Broncos P
Belize
- Rakeem Nuñez-Roches, Buccaneers NT
Brazil
- Cairo Santos, Bears K
Cameroon
- Arnold Ebiketie, Falcons OLB
Canada
- Eli Ankou, Bills DT
- Tevaughn Campbell, Jaguars CB
- Chase Claypool, Bears WR
- Christian Covington, Chargers DT
- Drew Desjarlais, Saints/Patriots OG*
- Neville Gallimore, Cowboys DT
- Michael Hoecht, Rams OLB
- Jevon Holland, Dolphins S
- Chuba Hubbard, Panthers RB
- Ryan Hunter, Chargers OL*
- Nikola Kalinic, Colts TE
- Brayden Lenius, Falcons WR*
- Jesse Luketa, Cardinals OLB
- Josh Palmer, Chargers WR
- Nathan Shepherd, Jets DT
- Benjamin St-Juste, Commanders CB
- N'Keal Harry, Bears WR
- John Metchie III, Texans WR
- Alaric Jackson, Rams OT
Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Jonathan Kongbo, Broncos DL
Denmark
- Hjalte Froholdt, Browns OG
England
- Julian Okwara, Lions DE
Germany
- David Bada, Commanders DT
- Marcel Dabo, Colts DB*
- Aaron Donkor, Seahawks OLB*
- Dominik Eberle, Lions K
- Jakob Johnson, Raiders FB
- Vyncint Smith, Buccaneers/Broncos/Colts WR*
Ghana
- Brian Asamoah, Vikings ILB
Greece
- George Karlaftis, Chiefs DE
- Kyle Hamilton, Ravens S
Guinea
- Kwity Paye, Colts DE
Haiti
- Lewis Cine, Vikings S
Italy
- Max Pircher, Rams OT*
Jamaica
- Corey Ballentine, Packers CB
- Danielle Hunter, Vikings DE
- Max Peart, Giants OT
Japan
- DaeSean Hamilton, Texans/Dolphins WR*
Kosovo
- Lirim Hajrullahu, Cowboys K*
Lebanon
- Zein Obeid, Lions OG*
Mexico
- Isaac Alarcón, Cowboys DT*
- Alfredo Gutiérrez, 49ers OT*
Netherlands
- Thomas Odukoya, Titans TE*
Nigeria
- Nelson Agholor, Patriots WR
- Jeremiah Attaochu, Chargers OLB
- Ben Banogu, Colts DE
- Kingsley Jonathan, Bears DE
- Efe Obada, Commanders DE
- Emmanuel Ogbah, Dolphins OLB
- Amen Ogbongbemiga, Chargers LB
- David Ojabo, Ravens OLB
- Chukwuma Okorafor, Steelers OT
- Romeo Okwara, Lions DE
- David Onyemata, Saints DE
- Joseph Ossai, Bengals DE
Scotland
- Graham Gano, Giants K
South Africa
- Greg Joseph, Vikings K
South Korea
- Younghoe Koo, Falcons K
Spain
- J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Seahawks WR
Tonga
- Netane Muti, Raiders OG
- Vita Vea, Broncos DT
Trinidad and Tobago
- Javon Kinlaw, 49ers DT
Turkey
- Chris Conley, Titans WR
Venezuela
- José Borregales, Buccaneers K
*practice squad player in 2022
How many international players are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?
Just nine players born outside the United States are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, with kicker Morten Andersen as the most recent induction. Here's the full list with each player's birth country, position and induction year:
- Morten Andersen, Denmark, K, 2017
- Jan Stenerud, Norway, K, 1991
- Ted Hendricks, Guatemala, LB, 1990
- Arnie Weinmeister, Canada, DT, 1984
- Tom Fears, Mexico, WR, 1970
- Leo Momellini, Italy, DT, 1969
- Ernie Stautner, Germany, DT, 1969
- Steve Van Buren, Honduras, HB, 1965
- Bronko Nagurski, Canada, FB, 1963