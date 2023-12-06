How Eagles' Haason Reddick gives back to his hometown

Haason Reddick has enjoyed quite the homecoming.

A Camden, N.J., native and Temple University product, Reddick signed a three-year, $45 million free-agent deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022. Camden is located right across the Delaware River from Philadelphia, while the Philly-based Temple Owls play their home football games at the Eagles' Lincoln Financial Field.

Reddick's first season back in Philadelphia turned out to be a career year, as he registered a career high in sacks and earned his first Pro Bowl nod. And the 29-year-old pass rusher is putting together yet another strong season in 2023, with the Eagles looking capable of making a second straight trip to the Super Bowl.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

But not only has Reddick made a major impact on the field since returning to Philly, he's also continued to make a difference in his hometown.

This past June, Reddick held his fifth annual youth football camp in Camden. The event was free and saw a turnout of more than 400 kids.

"It's always about giving back to these kids, making sure we can help raise these guys and get them doing something positive," Reddick told NBC.

"We know how it important it is for young guys to have role models to look after and we make sure to push for the whole city as much as we can."

The free football camp is just one of the many ways in which Reddick has given back to his community. For example, in 2021, he donated $15,000 worth of Christmas toys for children in Camden. Reddick gave out toys to around 200 kids at a special Christmas event last year, as well.

And, earlier this year, Reddick helped kick off the third annual Camden Strong initiative, which focuses on cleaning up the city.

"I want to make sure this city is proud of me," Reddick, who was awarded the Key to the City of Camden in 2017, said. "So it's definitely important to me to be a role model and a great football player now that I'm home."