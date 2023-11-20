How to watch 49ers-Seahawks Week 12 NFL game live online, on TV

Thanks to help from the Los Angeles Rams, the San Francisco 49ers have a prime opportunity to create some separation in the NFC West.

With the Seahawks losing on a last-second field goal in Los Angeles and the 49ers topping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home, San Francisco can claim a two-game advantage over its divisional foes in Week 12.

But that game is rapidly approaching, as the 49ers will take part in one of the three games on Thanksgiving: Thursday Night Football.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The 49ers will be on the road in Seattle, a place they won 21-13 last season with Brock Purdy starting. So he'll be familiar with the atmosphere in what's expected to be a heated affair after the Seahawks dropped to 6-4.

Here's everything to know to catch the Week 12 divisional contest under the lights:

When is the 49ers vs. Seahawks Week 12 game?

The 49ers and Seahawks will meet on Thanksgiving on Thursday, Nov. 24.

What time is the 49ers vs. Seahawks Week 12 game?

Kick-off time from Lumen Field in Seattle is slated for 5:20 p.m. PT/8:20 p.m. ET.

How to watch the 49ers vs. Seahawks Week 12 game

49ers-Seahawks will air on NBC.

Pregame coverage on NBC and Peacock starts at 8 p.m. ET with "Football Night in America" as Maria Taylor, Jason Garrett, Chris Simms, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Mike Florio, Devin McCourty, Matthew Berry and Jac Collinsworth get you ready for the game.

How to live stream the 49ers vs. Seahawks Week 12 game

Live stream: Peacock, NBC.com

Mobile app: Peacock mobile app on Apple/Android, NBC mobile app

What is the weather forecast for the 49ers-Seahawks Week 12 game?

It's expected to be a cold day for Thanksgiving football. NBC Bay Area is predicting a high of 47 degrees in Seattle, with early morning clouds that will become clear skies by night time. Winds will be five to 10 mph.

5 key players to watch in 49ers-Seahawks Thanksgiving game

QB Brock Purdy, 49ers: Purdy posted a rare complete passer rating in franchise history versus Tampa Bay, so he'll be expected to continue that momentum against a tougher secondary in Seattle. He passed the test with flying colors last year, but the Seahawks have improved on the margins in that regard.

QB Geno Smith, Seahawks: Smith is dealing with an elbow injury he suffered versus Los Angeles. Head coach Pete Carroll anticipates Smith will be fine, but the 49ers will need to make him feel uncomfortable and prevent him from finding his rhythm to improve their chances.

S Ji'Ayir Brown, 49ers: With starting safety Talanoa Hufanga out for the season with a torn ACL, rookie Ji'Ayir Brown will need to step up and play at a high level. He excelled with several standout plays against Tampa Bay, most notably getting a pick in the end zone, but Seattle will definitely target him to test his abilities.

DE Leonard Williams, Seahawks: Boye Mafe leads the team in sacks with seven, but the Seahawks are looking for a breakout game from their big trade deadline acquisition. Williams has one sack in three games with his new team. Can he shine under the lights and pressure Purdy?

DE Chase Young, 49ers: Young is getting more and more comfortable with the defense, logging half a sack versus Jacksonville and a full sack last time out. Can he continue his steady ascension and get home on Smith multiple times? It'd be quite the statement if he could.