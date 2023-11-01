How to watch Bills vs. Bengals Sunday Night Football game in Week 9

There's no shortage of quality matchups looming in Week 9.

The Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs will square off in Germany in a battle of two 6-2 AFC teams; the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens will meet in a cross-conference clash; and the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles will duke it out in the NFC East.

Sunday Night Football will pit two AFC giants against one another, too. After a lackluster start, the Cincinnati Bengals have won three in a row as Joe Burrow looks sharp again after a calf problem. Their most recent win was on the road versus the San Francisco 49ers, which they won 31-17 and finally resembled a Super Bowl-quality team.

The Buffalo Bills are 5-3 after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24-18 on Thursday Night Football. It ended closer than Buffalo probably would've liked, but it keeps the squad close with the AFC East-leading Dolphins.

Both teams need a win to keep pace in their respective divisions, and it should make for an enthralling atmosphere. Here's how to watch:

When is the Bills vs. Bengals Week 9 game?

The Bills and Bengals will play on Sunday, Nov. 5.

What time is the Bills vs. Bengals Week 9 game?

Kick-off time is slated for 8:20 p.m. ET in Cincinnati.

How to watch the Bills vs. Bengals Week 9 game

Bills-Bengals will air on NBC. Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Melissa Stark (sideline) will be on the call for the game and for Sunday Night Football throughout the 2023 season.

Pregame coverage on NBC and Peacock starts at 7 p.m. ET with "Football Night in America" as Maria Taylor, Jason Garrett, Chris Simms, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Mike Florio, Devin McCourty, Matthew Berry and Jac Collinsworth get you ready for the game.

How to live stream the Bills vs. Bengals Week 9 game

Live stream: Peacock, NBC.com

Mobile app: Peacock mobile app on Apple/Android, NBC mobile app

Have Joe Burrow and Josh Allen played each other?

Besides the regular-season game on J