Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are heading to Hollywood for Christmas.

After dismantling the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15, Sean McDermott's team will visit the Los Angeles Chargers in the "Peacock Holiday Exclusive" on Saturday night.

The Bills fell to 6-6 heading into their bye week, but have returned from the break rejuvenated. They scored a controversial road victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs before completely controlling Sunday's game against Dak Prescott and Co. Now 8-6, a postseason appearance -- and potentially even an AFC East title -- is well within reach for Buffalo.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

While the Bills enter Week 16 on a two-game winning streak, the Chargers -- losing five of their last six -- are going in the opposite direction. Star quarterback Justin Herbert was ruled out for the season with a finger injury on Dec. 12, then they proceeded to lose 63-21 two days later. That led to head coach Brandon Staley and several other staff members getting fired, so it'll be interim coach Giff Smith leading the team in his first game as an NFL head coach.

Here's all the info for the AFC contest:

When is the Bills vs. Chargers Week 16 game?

The Chargers will host the Bills on Saturday, Dec. 23.

What time does the Bills vs. Chargers Week 16 game start?

Bills-Chargers will kick off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

How to watch Bills vs. Chargers in Week 16

Saturday's game will stream exclusively on Peacock. NBC's Sunday Night Football crew of Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline) and Terry McAulay (rules analyst) will be on the call.

Pregame coverage begins on Peacock at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.

What TV channel is Bills vs. Chargers on?

Bills-Chargers will not air on television -- it will only be streaming on Peacock.

Are there more NFL games on Peacock this season?

While every Sunday Night Football game is available to stream on Peacock, Bills-Chargers is the first game to ever be exclusively streamed on the platform.

In January, the Saturday night wild card game will become the first-ever exclusive live streamed NFL playoff game. That game is set for Saturday, Jan. 13 at 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT.