How to watch Bills vs. Steelers wild card game on Monday

Mother Nature got the first win of NFL Super Wild-Card Weekend.

A winter storm caused the postponement of Sunday's playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium. The game, which had originally been scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, was pushed back to Monday as the region braces for snow, high winds and frigid temperatures.

An update on our Super Wild Card game. #PITvsBUF pic.twitter.com/0JuHh6ls5i — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 13, 2024

"Due to public safety concerns in light of the ongoing weather emergency in western New York, Sunday's Steelers-Bills game has been rescheduled to Monday at 4:30 p.m. ET and will be televised by CBS," the Bills posted on X.

"The decision to move the game to Monday was made in consultation with New York Governor Kathy Hochul in the best interest of public safety, and with the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers, as the region prepares for the storm."

The game between the No. 2 Bills and No. 7 Steelers will now be part of a Martin Luther King Jr. Day doubleheader. Here's how to watch.

When do the Bills play the Steelers?

The Bills and Steelers will kick off on Monday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the Bills vs Steelers on?

The matchup between the Bills and Steelers will be broadcast nationally on CBS. Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color analysis) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporting) are on the call.

How to stream Bills vs Steelers live online

Live stream: Paramount+

What is the weather forecast for Bills vs Steelers?

There's a chance of snow showers before 4 p.m. with mostly cloudy skies and a high temperature of 19 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

What NFL games are being played on Monday?

