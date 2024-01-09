How to watch Browns vs. Texans wild card game on NBC and Peacock

It's playoff time -- and for the first time since 2019, the action kicks off in Houston.

The Houston Texans will host the Cleveland Browns in an intriguing matchup to begin Super Wild Card Weekend.

Led by rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud and first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans, the Texans had a surprising turnaround this season. Houston improved to 10-7 and won the AFC South after winning four or fewer games in each of the last three seasons.

Stroud, who is likely to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, immediately proved himself as the No. 2 overall pick. The Ohio State product had 4,108 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions in his 15 starts. Ryans, who came over from the San Francisco 49ers' staff, ended the two-year trend of one-and-done coaches in Houston and appears to be the long-term answer.

Cleveland had a similarly shocking run to the playoffs, but it was due to a veteran rather than a rookie. After quarterback Deshaun Watson was injured and backups P.J. Walker and Dorian Thompson-Robinson struggled, former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco stepped in. The 38-year-old signal-caller led the Browns to a 4-1 record to clinch their second postseason berth in the last 21 years.

While Flacco's resurgence should be applauded, Cleveland's defense deserves praise for keeping the team competitive during the QB uncertainty. New defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz turned the Browns into the No. 1 defense in total yards and passing yards. Myles Garrett, a Defensive Player of the Year contender, leads the unit after posting his sixth straight season with at least 10 sacks.

So, will the upstart Texans get a home playoff victory in Stroud's debut? Or will Flacco continue his magical run into the divisional round? Here’s everything to know about Browns-Texans:

When is the Browns vs. Texans wild card game?

The Browns and Texans are set to battle on Saturday, Jan. 13, at NRG Stadium in Houston.

What time does the Browns vs. Texans wild card game start?

The matchup will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the Browns vs. Texans wild card game on?

Browns-Texans will air live on NBC with Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst) and Kathryn Tappen (sideline) on the call.

Pregame coverage will begin at 3 p.m. ET with "Football Night in America" live on NBC.

How to watch Browns vs. Texans wild card game on Peacock

Browns-Texans will also be available to stream live on Peacock, but it won't be exclusively streamed like Saturday's Dolphins-Chiefs game.

Are there other NFL wild card games on Peacock?

Three NFL wild card games will stream on Peacock this weekend: Browns-Texans, Dolphins-Chiefs and Rams-Lions.

Browns-Texans (Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET) and Rams-Lions (Sunday at 8 p.m. ET) will also air on NBC, but Dolphins-Chiefs (Saturday at 8 p.m. ET) is exclusively streaming on Peacock.