Patrick Mahomes will get to check an item off every football player’s bucket list this week.

The two-time Super Bowl MVP will make his first trip to Lambeau Field when his Kansas City Chiefs face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football in Week 13.

Kansas City is 8-3 so far in 2023, putting them in a three-way tie for the second-best record in the AFC through 12 weeks. The team fell behind 14-0 in Las Vegas last week, but Mahomes and Co. turned things around in a hurry en route to a 31-17 win over the Raiders.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

On the other side, the 5-6 Packers are coming off their most impressive win of the year. Jordan Love threw three touchdown passes and led Green Bay to a 29-22 road victory over the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.

Will Mahomes win his first game in Green Bay, or will the Packers beat the Chiefs in a rematch of Super Bowl I? Here is how you can watch this week's Sunday Night Football showdown:

When is the Chiefs vs. Packers Sunday Night Football game?

The Chiefs will face the Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., on Sunday, Dec. 3.

What time is the Chiefs vs. Packers Sunday Night Football game?

Kickoff time for Chiefs-Packers is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

How to watch Chiefs vs. Packers on Sunday Night Football

Chiefs-Packers will air on NBC. Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline) and Terry McAulay (rules analyst) will be on the call for the game and for Sunday Night Football throughout the 2023 season.

Pregame coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET with Football Night in America as Maria Taylor, Jason Garrett, Devin McCourty, Chris Simms, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Mike Florio, Matthew Berry and Jac Collinsworth get you ready for the game.

How to stream the Chiefs vs. Packers Sunday Night Football live online

Fans can stream Chiefs-Packers on Peacock and NBC.com.