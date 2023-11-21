How to watch Eagles vs. Bills in Week 12

Each time the Philadelphia Eagles have started the season 9-1 in the Super Bowl era, they've advanced to the Super Bowl.

They improved to 9-1 last week, keeping pace with last season's start, with a 21-17 victory over the team that defeated them in the Super Bowl: the Kansas City Chiefs.

Each time the Eagles started a season 9-1:



1980 — Reached Super Bowl

2004 — Reached Super Bowl

2017 — Reached Super Bowl (won)

2022 — Reached Super Bowl



2023 — ??? pic.twitter.com/h4wf9s6oRW — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 21, 2023

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Eagles, even with their offense struggling against the Chiefs, became the first team to win at least nine of their first 10 games in consecutive seasons since the Indianapolis Colts in 2005-2006.

Now they'll look to get off to a 10-1 start for the second consecutive season when they host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

The Bills enter at 6-5 following a 32-6 rout of the New York Jets, with quarterback Josh Allen throwing for 275 yards and three touchdowns. The victory came after back-to-back losses that led the team to fire offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. Against the Jets under interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Buffalo surpassed 25 points in a game for the first time in seven weeks.

Despite their inconsistent and turnover-prone offense, the Bills still sit in the top-10 offensively with 26.7 points per game (7th) and 372.2 total yards per game (6th).

They now go up against an Eagles defense that shut out Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs over the final 30 minutes of their Super Bowl rematch.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Sunday's game between the Eagles and Bills.

When do the Eagles play the Bills?

The Eagles and Bills will kick off on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the Eagles vs Bills game on?

The matchup between the Eagles and Bills will be broadcast on CBS. Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color analysis) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter) are on the call.

How to stream Eagles vs Bills live online

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Live stream: Paramount+

Editor’s note: FUBO TV is a sponsored partner and we may receive compensation if you click on our links or sign up.

How to watch Eagles pregame and postgame coverage

Eagles Game Day Kickoff starts at 9:30 a.m. ET on NBC10. Eagles Pregame Live begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Eagles Postgame Live begins on NBC Sports Philadelphia immediately after the game. Eagles Gameday Final airs on NBC10 after the news.

How to listen to Eagles vs Bills on the radio

Eagles games can be heard on 94WIP throughout the season. Merrill Reese (play-by-play) and Mike Quick (analyst) will be on the call.

What is the weather forecast for Eagles vs Bills?

Cloudy skies with a chance of showers and a high temperature of 47 degrees are expected in Philadelphia on game day, according to NBC Philadelphia.