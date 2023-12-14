How to watch Eagles vs. Seahawks on Monday Night Football in Week 15

Are you ready for some flexed football?

The matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks, which has playoff implications for both teams, has become the first NFL game to be moved from the Sunday schedule to Monday Night Football under the league's new flex scheduling policies. It replaces the originally scheduled Monday night game between the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and 3-10 New England Patriots.

The only problem is, in recent weeks, the Eagles and Seahawks have both been playing about as well as the Pats.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The 10-3 Eagles currently are mired in their first losing streak of the season, having been routed by both the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys over the last two weeks.

The 6-7 Seahawks have lost four straight games for the first time in the Pete Carroll era, and with another loss will match their longest losing streak since 2008.

The Eagles can clinch a playoff berth with a win and keep pace in the NFC East division title race with the Cowboys. The Seahawks enter the weekend with the same record as four other NFC teams in the race for the conference's final playoff spot.

Seattle quarterback Geno Smith is expected to play after missing last week's game with a groin injury. He'll lead a Seahawks team that has dominated the Eagles over the last decade, having won seven straight matchups and nine of the last 10 dating back to 2005.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Monday's game between the Eagles and Seahawks.

When do the Eagles play the Seahawks?

The Eagles and Seahawks will kick off on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the Eagles vs Seahawks game on?

The matchup between the Eagles and Seahawks will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Joe Buck (play-by-play) and Troy Aikman (color analysis) are on the call.

How to stream Eagles vs Seahawks live online

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Live stream: ABC, ESPN+

Editor’s note: FUBO TV is a sponsored partner and we may receive compensation if you click on our links or sign up.

How to watch Eagles pregame and postgame coverage Eagles Pregame Live begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Philadelphia+. Eagles Postgame Live begins on NBC Sports Philadelphia immediately after the game. How to listen to Eagles vs Seahawks on the radio Eagles games can be heard on 94WIP throughout the season. Merrill Reese (play-by-play) and Mike Quick (analyst) will be on the call.

What is the weather forecast for Eagles vs Seahawks?

Light rain and a high temperature of 48 degrees are expected in Kansas City on game day, according to NBC Philadelphia.