How to watch Giants vs. Bills on Sunday Night Football

The Giants will head to Upstate New York to face the Bills under the bright lights of Sunday Night Football in Week 6.

Both teams are looking to rebound in primetime. Daniel Jones and the Giants are coming off a 31-16 loss to the Dolphins, while Josh Allen and the Bills are back in the U.S. after falling to the Jaguars in London last week.

Will Bills Mafia have something to cheer for, or will the Giants pull off an upset in Buffalo?

Before the teams kick off their Sunday Night Football matchup, here is a look at how you can watch the game on NBC and Peacock.

When is the Giants vs. Bills Week 6 game?

The Giants and Bills will play one another on Sunday, Oct. 15, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

What time is the Giants vs. Bills Week 6 game?

Kickoff for Giants-Bills is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

How to watch Giants vs. Bills on TV

Giants-Bills will air on NBC. Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline) and Terry McAulay (rules analyst) will be on the call for this game and for Sunday Night Football throughout the 2023 season.

Pregame coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET with Football Night in America as Maria Taylor, Jason Garrett, Devin McCourty, Chris Simms, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Mike Florio, Matthew Berry and Jac Collinsworth get you ready for the game.

How to stream Giants vs. Bills online

Fans can stream Giants-Bills on Peacock and NBC.com.