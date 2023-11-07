How to watch Jets vs. Raiders Sunday Night Football game in Week 10

The Las Vegas Raiders are rejuvenated. The New York Jets are in need of rejuvenation.

Now the two teams, with the Raiders having recently made personnel changes and the Jets hearing cries to make some of their own, will meet in Week 10 on Sunday Night Football.

The Raiders are coming off a 30-6 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday in their first game under interim head coach Antonio Pierce. Pierce took over for former Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, who was fired along with offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi and general manager Dave Ziegler on Oct. 31 after a listless loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football dropped the team's record to 3-5.

The Raiders responded with their best performance of the season, scoring a season-high 30 points behind Josh Jacobs two rushing touchdowns, albeit against a dismal and shorthanded Giants team.

Members of the team lit up victory cigars in the locker room after the win, and they'll now look to complete the New York sweep.

The Jets struggled offensively in a 27-6 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football, snapping their three-game winning streak.

Quarterback Zach Wilson and the Jets failed to reach the end zone against a Chargers team that entered with the NFL's worst-ranked passing defense. Wilson completed 33 of 49 passes for 263 yards, with a chunk of that yardage coming in garbage time, but he was sacked eight times and lost two of the team's three fumbles. The Jets went just 3-for-17 on third downs and were held to a field goal in each of their trips to the red zone, squandering another strong performance by their defense.

Wilson and the offense were criticized by Monday Night Football analyst Troy Aikman, and many fans on social media implored the Jets to give backup quarterback Tim Boyle or practice squad quarterback Trevor Siemian a chance until a potential Aaron Rodgers' return for a potential playoff race.

The Jets will need a win on Sunday to help keep those postseason hopes alive. But the Raiders seem eager and inspired to light up more victory cigars.

Here's how to watch the two teams square off on Sunday Night Football.

When is the Jets vs. Raiders Week 10 game?

The Jets and Raiders will play on Sunday, Nov. 12.

What time is the Jets vs. Raiders Week 10 game?

Kickoff time is slated for 8:20 p.m. ET in Las Vegas.

How to watch the Jets vs. Raiders Week 10 game

Jets-Raiders will air on NBC. Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Melissa Stark (sideline) will be on the call for the game and for Sunday Night Football throughout the 2023 season.

Pregame coverage on NBC and Peacock starts at 7 p.m. ET with "Football Night in America" as Maria Taylor, Jason Garrett, Chris Simms, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Mike Florio, Devin McCourty, Matthew Berry and Jac Collinsworth get you ready for the game.

How to live stream the Jets vs. Raiders Week 10 game

Live stream: Peacock, NBC.com

Mobile app: Peacock mobile app on Apple/Android, NBC mobile app