How to watch Rams vs. Lions in NFL wild card game

It might just be the best matchup of wild card weekend.

The No. 6 Los Angeles Rams will be at the No. 3 Detroit Lions in a game headlined by quarterback storylines.

In 2021, the Rams and Lions made waves when they made a trade that swapped quarterbacks, along with other pieces. Matthew Stafford went to Los Angeles to help the Rams leap their Super Bowl hurdle while Jared Goff went to Detroit to continue his development.

Los Angeles went on to win Super Bowl LVI in 2022 and, despite a slow start this season, used a late surge to enter the playoffs full of momentum at 10-7. Goff, meanwhile, led the Lions to a 12-5 record and their first NFC North title in franchise history.

Here's how to watch the two teams square off in the first round:

When is the Rams vs. Lions wild card game?

The Rams and Lions will meet on Sunday, Jan. 14.

What time is the Rams vs. Lions wild card game?

Kick-off time from Ford Field in Detroit is set for 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

How to watch the Rams vs. Lions wild card game

Rams-Lions will air on NBC. Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color) and Melissa Stark are on the call.

How to stream Rams vs. Lions wild card game

Rams-Lions will also be available to stream on Peacock.