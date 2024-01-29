How to watch the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl: Dates, times, TV schedule for events

There's only one game left in the NFL season.

But before the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers square off in the 2024 Super Bowl, some of the league's biggest stars will convene for the Pro Bowl.

The Pro Bowl isn't quite what it used to be, where the best players of the season would face off in an exhibition game. Now, there are a series of skills-based competitions before a flag football game to wrap up the event.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Here's all the information you need to know for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games:

When is the 2024 Pro Bowl?

The 2024 Pro Bowl Games will be held on Thursday, Feb. 1, and Sunday, Feb. 4 in Orlando, Fla.

Here's the schedule:

Skills challenges: Thursday, Feb. 1, 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, Feb. 1, 7 p.m. ET Skills challenges and flag football games: Sunday, Feb. 4, 3 p.m. ET

How to watch the 2024 Pro Bowl, streaming options

The 2024 Pro Bowl Games will be broadcast on ESPN and ABC. Thursday's events will be on ESPN, while Sunday's events will air on both ESPN and ABC.

Events will also be available to stream live on ESPN+.

2024 Pro Bowl rosters and coaches for AFC and NFC

The 2024 Pro Bowl rosters for the AFC and NFC, which were set before the postseason began, can be found right here. Players from the Chiefs and 49ers will not participate, so the rosters will be tweaked prior to the events with alternate players added.

Peyton Manning and Eli Manning will coach the AFC and NFC teams, respectively.

2024 Pro Bowl schedule of events

Thursday, Feb. 1

There will be six skills competitions held on Thursday night:

Best catch: One player from each conference will participate, with catches pre-taped at locations around Orlando before fans vote on a winner.

One player from each conference will participate, with catches pre-taped at locations around Orlando before fans vote on a winner. Precision passing: Quarterbacks from each conference throw to targets.

Quarterbacks from each conference throw to targets. Closest to the pin: Six players from each conference will put their golf skills to the test with a driving contest.

Six players from each conference will put their golf skills to the test with a driving contest. High stakes: Players will attempt to catch punts from a JUGS machine, one drop eliminates the player.

Players will attempt to catch punts from a JUGS machine, one drop eliminates the player. Dodgeball: This classic game will feature offense vs. defense from both conferences with five players per team.

This classic game will feature offense vs. defense from both conferences with five players per team. Kick-tac-toe: Kickers from each conference will compete in a giant tic-tac-toe competition by kicking footballs to targets.

Sunday, Feb. 4

There will be four more skills competitions on Sunday before the flag football games to conclude the action: