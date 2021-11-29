Hurts' status for Jets up in the air with ankle injury

Jalen Hurts is dealing with a sore ankle, and Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was unable to say Monday whether Hurts will be able to start against the Jets on Sunday.

Hurts took a number of big hits during the Eagles’ 13-7 loss to the Giants Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford and was hobbled by the end of the game.

“He’s sore right now,” Sirianni said. “I’m going to have more information for you on Wednesday. Not putting any time (projections) on him or anything like that. We’ll see how he’s doing as the week goes, but he was sore (Sunday).”

“I’m hopeful, Jalen’s hopeful that he’ll play. You’ve got to see how things go. We’ll see how the rehab the next two days goes.”

Hurts is one of 15 NFL quarterbacks to start all his team’s games so far. He’s taken every meaningful snap for the Eagles this year. Gardner Minshew played 14 snaps at the end of the 44-6 win over the Lions and threw two passes, but other than that Hurts has played every offensive snap - 766 of them.

Because so much of Hurts’ game is his running ability, an ankle injury could potentially affect him more than a traditional pocket passer.

Hurts has rushed for 967 yards in 16 career starts, second-most ever by a quarterback in his first 16 starts. Lamar Jackson rushed for 1,258.

Hurts is 9th in the NFL this year with 695 rushing yards and 6th with eight touchdowns. His 5.7 rushing average is 4th-best in the league, behind Nick Chubb, Jonathan Taylor and Jackson, who are all at 5.8.

The Eagles are scheduled to begin the practice week on Wednesday. They have one game remaining before the bye week. They return to MetLife Stadium for the second time in eight days and face the Jets at 1 p.m. Sunday.

If Hurts is unable to play, Minshew would make his 21st career start. He was 7-13 in 20 starts over the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Jaguars with 37 touchdown passes and just 11 interceptions. He has a 93.1 career passer rating, which is 20th-highest in NFL history among QBs who’ve thrown at least 750 passes.

Joe Flacco began the season as the Eagles’ No. 2 quarterback, but never got into a game and was traded to the Jets last month.

The Eagles also have Reid Sinnett on the practice squad. Sinnett, 24, played college football at San Diego. He’s also spent time with the Buccaneers and Dolphins but has never appeared in a regular-season game.

Carson Wentz played every meaningful snap for the Eagles in 2016, his rookie year, but the last QB to play every meaningful snap for the Eagles before that was Donovan McNabb in 2001.

