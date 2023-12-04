Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson, son Josh, make history vs. Bengals

Like father, like son.

A father-son duo made history on Monday Night Football between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson got to see his son in action on the field, and not in the white and orange Bengals uniform colors.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Josh Pederson, son of Doug, made his NFL debut, making him the first son to play for a head coach father in the NFL since 1978.

The last such duo came in 1978 between John and John McKay with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Pederson, a 26-year-old tight end, was elevated from the practice squad earlier on Monday with fellow rookie tight end Brenton Strange inactive due to a foot injury.

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Pederson attended UL Monroe from 2017 to 2020, where he recorded 99 catches for 1,191 yards and 11 touchdowns.

He went undrafted in 2021 but signed with three different teams in the aftermath. However, all teams -- the San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs -- waived him before the 2021 and 2022 seasons started.

Pederson played for the Houston Gamblers of the United States Football League in 2022 before his contract was terminated on July 6, 2023, so he could sign with Jacksonville a day later. He was waived during preseason cuts but re-signed to the practice squad.