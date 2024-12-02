Jets are sticking with struggling Aaron Rodgers as their starting quarterback

Aaron Rodgers will remain the New York Jets' starting quarterback despite speculation the team could bench him in what has been a disappointing season.

Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said during a video call that he still believes Rodgers, who turned 41 on Monday, gives the Jets their best chance to win.

“We have great belief in Aaron, we really do,” Ulbrich said.

Rodgers was 21 of 39 for 185 yards with touchdown passes to Davante Adams and Isaiah Davis, but he also had an interception returned 92 yards for a touchdown by Leonard Williams in the Jets' 26-21 loss to Seattle on Sunday.

The four-time NFL MVP had a chance to lead the Jets to a comeback win, getting the ball in the closing moments, but he couldn't get it done as New York fell to 3-9 with its third straight loss. The performance had some fans and media wondering if the Jets might be better served by sitting the struggling Rodgers in favor of veteran backup Tyrod Taylor.

Ulbrich appeared to open the door to that possibility after the game when he was asked whether he would consider a quarterback change and said: “Not as of today.”

“After assessing yesterday's game, I thought there were moments in the first half where you saw Aaron Rodgers,” Ulbrich said Monday. "I thought there were moments even in the second half where you saw Aaron Rodgers. And there were moments where he didn't play to his standard, and he'd tell you the same.

“So, we think he gives us, we believe, that he gives us the best opportunity to win, so he's our quarterback.”

The Jets take on the AFC East rival Dolphins in Miami on Sunday.

When asked if the decision to stick with Rodgers means for the rest of the season or if it's a week-to-week scenario, Ulbrich said: “No, he's our quarterback.”