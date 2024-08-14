Jim Harbaugh wants to add Colin Kaepernick to his Chargers coaching staff

Jim Harbaugh is looking to reunite with Colin Kaepernick, but to form a different kind of partnership than last time.

The new Chargers head coach told Jarrett Bell of USA TODAY Sports that he wants to bring Kaepernick aboard his coaching staff in Los Angeles.

Harbaugh said he discussed the possibility with his former quarterback shortly after leaving the University of Michigan for the Chargers in January. Talks haven't picked back up since, though, according to Harbaugh.

“Yeah, we talked a little bit about it,” Harbaugh told USA TODAY Sports. “He’s considering it. He was out of the country. He said he was going to get back to me. We haven’t reconnected since then. That was early, early in the year.”

“If that was ever the path he was to take, I think that would be tremendous,” Harbaugh added. “He’d be a tremendous coach, if that’s the path he chose.”

Kaepernick has long been pushing to return to the NFL, but as a player. His last appearance came with the San Francisco 49ers in the 2016 season after he began kneeling during the national anthem at games in protest of police brutality and racial injustice. Kaepernick, who met with the Seattle Seahawks in 2017 and worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022, hasn't been signed by a team since.

The 36-year-old reiterated his hopes of returning to the NFL to Sky Sports earlier this week, and he even showed interest in playing in the first-ever Olympic flag football competition at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Whether Harbaugh is open to adding Kaepernick to the Chargers' quarterback room as a player isn't clear, though. USA TODAY Sports reported that Harbaugh, through a team spokesperson, declined to comment this week when asked about Kaepernick's desire to play.

Harbaugh and Kaepernick spent four seasons together in San Francisco from 2011-14. The two combined to lead the 49ers to the consecutive NFC Championship Games in the 2012 and 2013 campaigns. Harbaugh, Kaepernick and Co. lost to the Baltimore Ravens 34-31 in Super Bowl XLVII.

