Justin Tucker kicked his way into NFL history three years ago.

The five-time All-Pro etched his name in the record books with a game-winning 66-yard field goal to lift the Baltimore Ravens over the Detroit Lions in Week 3 of the 2021 season, passing kicker Matt Prater’s eight-year record in the process.

Other kickers around the NFL are coming for Tucker's record, though.

Brandon Aubrey of the Dallas Cowboys matched Tucker's 66-yard mark, but with much lower stakes. Instead of drilling a game-winner in the regular season, Aubrey's kick closed out the first half of the Cowboys' preseason contest against the Las Vegas Raiders.

With Tucker, Aubrey and kickers around the NFL gearing up for the 2024 regular season, here's a look at the kicking history they will be trying to break this year.

What is the longest field goal in NFL history?

Tucker holds the distinction after launching his game-winning kick at Ford Field in 2021. He broke the record previously held by Prater, who drilled a 64-yard attempt with the Denver Broncos to end the first half in a 2013 contest against the Tennessee Titans.

While Tucker had the benefit of playing inside a dome in Detroit, Prater’s kick came at Mile High in Denver, where the elevation causes lower air density, leading to further distances on throws, punts and kicks.

What is the longest field goal in football history?

Tucker’s kick set an NFL record, but it is still well short of the NCAA record. On Oct. 16, 1976, Abilene Christian’s Ove Johansson uncorked a 69-yard field goal against East Texas State.

With the kick, Johansson broke a collegiate record that had stood for less than 20 minutes. Across the state, Texas A&M’s Tony Franklin hit a then-record-breaking 64-yarder against Baylor at 2:20 p.m. CT. Johansson’s kick went through around 2:40 p.m. CT.

What is the longest field goal attempt in NFL history?

The longest field goal attempt in NFL history would have clobbered both Tucker’s record and Johansson’s.

Oakland Raiders head coach Lane Kiffin opted to send out Sebastian Janikowski for a 74-yard kick at the end of the first half of a 2008 game against the San Diego Chargers instead of giving quarterback JaMarcus Russell a chance to throw a Hail Mary. From his own 34-yard line, Janikowski booted a kick that went right of the goal posts and failed to reach the end zone.

Longest field goals in NFL history

Tucker holds the top spot, while Prater was relegated to second on the podium.

There are six kickers tied for third with 63-yarders and five kickers tied for ninth all-time with 62-yarders.

1. Justin Tucker, 66 yards (Ravens at Lions, 2021)

2. Matt Prater, 64 yards (Broncos vs. Titans, 2013)

T-3. Brett Maher, 63 yards (Cowboys vs. Eagles, 2019)

T-3. Graham Gano, 63 yards (Panthers vs. Giants, 2018)

T-3. David Akers, 63 yards (49ers at Packers, 2012)

T-3. Sebastian Janikowski, 63 yards (Raiders at Broncos, 2011)

T-3. Jason Elam, 63 yards (Broncos vs. Jaguars, 1998)

T-3. Tom Dempsey, 63 yards (Saints vs. Lions, 1970)

T-9. Matt Prater, 62 yards (Cardinals vs. Cowboys, 2023)

T-9. Harrison Butker, 62 yards (Chiefs vs. Bills, 2022)

T-9. Matt Prater, 62 yards (Cardinals vs. Vikings, 2021)

T-9. Brett Maher, 62 yards (Cowboys at Jets, 2019)

T-9. Brett Maher, 62 yards (Cowboys vs. Eagles, 2018)

T-9. Stephen Gostkowski, 62 yards (Patriots vs. Raiders, 2017)

T-9. Matt Bryant, 62 yards (Buccaneers vs. Eagles, 2006)

One common thread between these kicks, aside from astonishing distance, is that they all came at the end of a half. While at other points in the game it might make sense to punt from such a distance, the expiring clock has led to more coaches taking a chance with their kickers to put some points on the board. Of these 15 kicks, four were game-winners and 11 came at the end of the first half.

Only five of the NFL’s 62-plus-yard kicks were made inside domes. The other 10 occurred at outside venues, including three in Denver and one in Mexico City, where Gostkowski also benefited from some elevation.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article was published in July 2022.