Every winner from 2024 NFL Honors: MVP, DPOY, more

A season's worth of hard work was recognized on Thursday.

The 2024 NFL Honors show was held in Las Vegas, Nev., the site of Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

The annual event placed some of the league's biggest stars to acknowledge who won certain awards, such as Most Valuable Player, Defensive Player of the Year and more.

Here's a full rundown of every recipient from the 2024 NFL Honors as announced:

Most Valuable Player

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson won Most Valuable Player, making it his second.

Offensive Player of the Year

San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey won Offensive Player of the Year.

Defensive Player of the Year

Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett won Defensive Player of the Year.

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud won Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Houston Texans DE Will Anderson Jr. won Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Coach of the Year

Cleveland Browns' Kevin Stefanski won Coach of the Year. He also did so in 2020 with the franchise.

Comeback Player of the Year

Cleveland Browns QB Joe Flacco won Comeback Player of the Year.

Assistant Coach of the Year

Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz won Assistant Coach of the Year.

Air and Ground Players of the Year

San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy and RB Christian McCaffrey won the Air and Ground Players of the Year, respectively.

Moment of the Year

Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb won Moment of the Year for his 92-yard touchdown catch versus the Detroit Lions.

Celebration of the Year

New York Giants QB Tommy DeVito won Celebration of the Year for his classic Italian hand gesture.

Walter Payton Man of the Year

Pittsburgh Steelers DT Cameron Heyward won Walter Payton Man of the Year. It was his sixth time being nominated.

Salute to Service Award

New England Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona claimed the Salute to Service Award.

Fan of the Year

Tom Grossi, a Green Bay Packers supporter, won Fan of the Year.