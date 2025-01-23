NFL awards finalists revealed: Here are all the nominees for MVP, DPOY and more

Award season is here, and now we know who could be taking home hardware at NFL Honors in two weeks.

The Associated Press unveiled the finalists for eight of its 2024 season awards on Thursday.

The MVP award will be the biggest prize handed out, but AP honors also include Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, Coach of the Year and Assistant Coach of the Year.

The finalists were determined by the AP's voting system, which has voters rank their top five MVP picks and their top three picks for all other awards. Winners will be announced at NFL Honors on Thursday, Feb. 6, in New Orleans at 9 p.m. ET on FOX and NFL Network.

Here are all the award finalists (names sorted alphabetically):

Most Valuable Player

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills QB

Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles RB

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals QB

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions QB

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens QB

Offensive Player of the Year

Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles RB

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals QB

Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals WR

Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens RB

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens QB

Defensive Player of the Year

Zack Baun, Philadelphia Eagles LB

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns DE

Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals DE

Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos CB

T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers LB

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders TE

Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders QB

Malik Nabers, New York Giants WR

Bo Nix, Denver Broncos QB

Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars WR

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Comeback Player of the Year

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals QB

Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings QB

J.K. Dobbins, Los Angeles Chargers RB

Christian Gonzalez, New England Patriots CB

Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills S

Coach of the Year

Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions

Kevin O'Connell, Minnesota Vikings

Sean Payton, Denver Broncos

Dan Quinn, Washington Commanders

Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs