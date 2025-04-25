Trending
NFL Draft

Here's a list of all 32 picks from Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft

Just two quarterbacks came off the board in the opening round.

By Eric Mullin

NBC Universal, Inc.

One round down, six to go.

The 2025 NFL Draft kicked off Thursday night outside Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first 32 selections. And this year's opening round began just like the previous two drafts -- with a quarterback coming off the board first.

The Tennessee Titans, picking No. 1 overall for the first time since the franchise relocated from Houston in 1997, selected Miami QB Cam Ward, as expected. Then came some fireworks.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Jacksonville Jaguars traded up from No. 5 to the Cleveland Browns' No. 2 pick to secure Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter. The Jags gave up their second-rounder (No. 36) and next year's first-rounder as part of the deal.

The New York Giants opted not to take a quarterback at No. 3, instead going with Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter. But New York later traded back into the first round at the Houston Texans' No. 25 pick for Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart. Dart was the second and final signal caller picked Thursday, meaning Colorado's Shedeur Sanders is still on the board entering Round 2.

NFL Draft 3 hours ago

Winners, losers from Round 1 of 2025 NFL Draft: Shedeur Sanders, Giants on list

NFL Draft 3 hours ago

What to know for Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft: Start time, draft order and more

NFL Draft 2 hours ago

These are the best Day 2 players available in 2025 NFL Draft

The Atlanta Falcons, similar to Jacksonville, gave up their 2026 first-rounder to move up the draft board. After picking Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker 16th, the Falcons traded back into the first round at the Los Angeles Rams' No. 26 pick to grab Tennessee EDGE James Pearce Jr.

Other first-round highlights included Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty going to the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 6, the Chicago Bears going with Michigan tight end Colston Loveland over Penn State's Tyler Warren at No. 10, and the Green Bay Packers picking a wideout in Round 1 for the first time since 2002 with the selection of Texas' Matthew Golden at No. 23.

Green Bay's pick was met with a loud ovation from the many Packers fans in attendance.

Here's a full look at the first-round draft results:

  1. Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami
  2. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Cleveland): Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
  3. New York Giants: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
  4. New England Patriots: Will Campbell, OT, LSU
  5. Cleveland Browns (from Jacksonville): Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
  6. Las Vegas Raiders: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
  7. New York Jets: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
  8. Carolina Panthers: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
  9. New Orleans Saints: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
  10. Chicago Bears: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
  11. San Francisco 49ers: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
  12. Dallas Cowboys: Tyler Booker, G, Alabama
  13. Miami Dolphins: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
  14. Indianapolis Colts: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
  15. Atlanta Falcons: Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia
  16. Arizona Cardinals: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
  17. Cincinnati Bengals: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M
  18. Seattle Seahawks: Grey Zabel, G, North Dakota State
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
  20. Denver Broncos: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
  21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
  22. Los Angeles Chargers: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
  23. Green Bay Packers: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
  24. Minnesota Vikings: Donovan Jackson, G, Ohio State
  25. New York Giants (from Houston): Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss
  26. Atlanta Falcons (from L.A. Rams): James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee
  27. Baltimore Ravens: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
  28. Detroit Lions: Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State
  29. Washington Commanders: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
  30. Buffalo Bills: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
  31. Philadelphia Eagles (from Kansas City): Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
  32. Kansas City Chiefs (from Philadelphia): Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

This article tagged under:

NFL DraftNFL
Share
Dashboard
NBC 10 Philadelphia Telemundo 62 NBC Sports
Contact Us