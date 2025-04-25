Here's a list of all 32 picks from Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft

One round down, six to go.

The 2025 NFL Draft kicked off Thursday night outside Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first 32 selections. And this year's opening round began just like the previous two drafts -- with a quarterback coming off the board first.

The Tennessee Titans, picking No. 1 overall for the first time since the franchise relocated from Houston in 1997, selected Miami QB Cam Ward, as expected. Then came some fireworks.

The Jacksonville Jaguars traded up from No. 5 to the Cleveland Browns' No. 2 pick to secure Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter. The Jags gave up their second-rounder (No. 36) and next year's first-rounder as part of the deal.

The New York Giants opted not to take a quarterback at No. 3, instead going with Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter. But New York later traded back into the first round at the Houston Texans' No. 25 pick for Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart. Dart was the second and final signal caller picked Thursday, meaning Colorado's Shedeur Sanders is still on the board entering Round 2.

The Atlanta Falcons, similar to Jacksonville, gave up their 2026 first-rounder to move up the draft board. After picking Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker 16th, the Falcons traded back into the first round at the Los Angeles Rams' No. 26 pick to grab Tennessee EDGE James Pearce Jr.

Other first-round highlights included Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty going to the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 6, the Chicago Bears going with Michigan tight end Colston Loveland over Penn State's Tyler Warren at No. 10, and the Green Bay Packers picking a wideout in Round 1 for the first time since 2002 with the selection of Texas' Matthew Golden at No. 23.

Green Bay's pick was met with a loud ovation from the many Packers fans in attendance.

Here's a full look at the first-round draft results: