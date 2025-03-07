There's a flurry of NFL activity in next week's forecast.

The NFL offseason is about to kick into high gear with the unofficial start of free agency, known as the legal tampering period. Teams will be allowed to start speaking with free agents from rival teams for a span of more than 48 hours before deals can officially be signed once the new league year begins.

Some big names who were projected to hit free agency have already been taken off the board. The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs applied franchise tags to wideout Tee Higgins and guard Trey Smith, respectively, to prevent them from hitting the open market. The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles, meanwhile, retained defensive studs Osa Odighizuwa and Zack Baun, respectively, with big-money, long-term pacts.

But there's still a long list of notable players without deals for next season and beyond, including Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Chris Godwin and Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland.

So, from the key dates to the top available players at each position and more, here's what to know about NFL free agency:

When is the legal tampering period in 2025 NFL free agency?

Teams are permitted to speak with pending free agents from rival clubs starting at 12 p.m. ET on Monday, March 10.

When does NFL free agency start in 2025?

The new league year begins at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 12, which is when free agency officially begins and contracts can be signed.

What is the NFL salary cap in 2025?

The 2025 salary cap is set at $279.2 million, marking an increase of almost $24 million from last season.

Which NFL teams have the most salary cap space in 2025 free agency?

As of Friday afternoon, the New England Patriots lead the way by a wide margin in effective cap space at $117.3 million, according to figures from Over the Cap. New England is the only team above the $90 million mark in effective cap space.

The Los Angeles Chargers rank second in effective cap space at $83.3 million, with the Arizona Cardinals ($74.5 million), Washington Commanders ($74.1 million) and Las Vegas Raiders ($74 million) rounding out the top five.

The Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers, meanwhile, both have $60.5 million in space.

There are eight other teams with north of $40 million in space: the Dallas Cowboys ($49.9 million), Los Angeles Rams ($49.1 million), Detroit Lions ($48.5 million), Cincinnati Bengals ($48.3 million), New York Jets ($45.7 million), Chicago Bears ($45.2 million), Tennessee Titans ($42.3 million) and Jacksonville Jaguars ($41.3 million).

Who are the top NFL free agents in 2025?

Here's a position-by-position look at some of the best players hitting free agency and the team they played for in 2024:

Quarterbacks

Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings

Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets

Justin Fields, Pittsburgh Steelers

Jameis Winston, Cleveland Browns

Jimmy Garoppolo, Los Angeles Rams

Daniel Jones, Minnesota Vikings

Zach Wilson, Denver Broncos

Running backs

Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings

Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers

J.K. Dobbins, Los Angeles Chargers

Rico Dowdle, Dallas Cowboys

Jamaal Williams, New Orleans Saints

Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos

Kenneth Gainwell, Philadelphia Eagles

Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins

Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs

Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

Wide receivers

Davante Adams, New York Jets

Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Amari Cooper, Buffalo Bills

Keenan Allen, Chicago Bears

Stefon Diggs, Houston Texans

Marquise Brown, Kansas City Chiefs

Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks

Dyami Brown, Washington Commanders

Darius Slayton, New York Giants

DeAndre Hopkins, Kansas City Chiefs

Elijah Moore, Cleveland Browns

Diontae Johnson, Baltimore Ravens

Mike Williams, Pittsburgh Steelers

Tight ends

Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars

Zach Ertz, Washington Commanders

Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals

Tyler Conklin, New York Jets

Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints

Offensive tackles

Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore Ravens

Cam Robinson, Minnesota Vikings

Morgan Moses, New York Jets

Tyron Smith, New York Jets

Jedrick Wills, Cleveland Browns

George Fant, Seattle Seahawks

Dan Moore Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers

Offensive guards

Kevin Zeitler, Detroit Lions

Mekhi Becton, Philadelphia Eagles

Brandon Scherff, Jacksonville Jaguars

Aaron Banks, San Francisco 49ers

James Daniels, Pittsburgh Steelers

Patrick Mekari, Baltimore Ravens

Will Fries, Indianapolis Colts

Will Hernandez, Arizona Cardinals

Teven Jenkins, Chicago Bears

Centers

Drew Dalman, Atlanta Falcons

Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis Colts

Austin Corbett, Carolina Panthers

Coleman Shelton, Chicago Bears

Josh Myers, Green Bay Packers

Defensive tackles

Milton Williams, Philadelphia Eagles

Javon Hargrave, San Francisco 49ers

Levi Onwuzurike, Detroit Lions

Jonathan Allen, Washington Commanders

Jarran Reed, Seattle Seahawks

Tershawn Wharton, Kansas City Chiefs

B.J. Hill, Cincinnati Bengals

D.J. Jones, Denver Broncos

Calais Campbell, Miami Dolphins

Poona Ford, Los Angeles Chargers

Sebastian Joseph-Day, Tennessee Titans

Dre'Mont Jones, Seattle Seahawks

Defensive ends/EDGE

Josh Sweat, Philadelphia Eagles

Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers

Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers

Harold Landry, Tennessee Titans

Malcolm Koonce, Las Vegas Raiders

Dayo Odeyingbo, Indianapolis Colts

Azeez Ojulari, New York Giants

Demarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys

Chase Young, New Orleans Saints

Haason Reddick, New York Jets

Matthew Judon, Atlanta Falcons

Baron Browning, Arizona Cardinals

Dante Fowler Jr., Washington Commanders

Chauncey Golston, Dallas Cowboys

Joseph Oassai, Cincinnati Bengals

Linebackers

Dre Greenlaw, San Francisco 49ers

Nick Bolton, Kansas City Chiefs

Jamien Sherwood, New York Jets

E.J. Speed, Indianapolis Colts

Robert Spillane, Las Vegas Raiders

Ernest Jones, Seattle Seahawks

Tyrel Dodson, Miami Dolphins

Kyzir White, Arizona Cardinals

Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Eric Kendricks, Dallas Cowboys

Divine Deablo, Las Vegas Raiders

Cornerbacks

Charvarius Ward, San Francisco 49ers

Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles

Carlton Davis, Detroit Lions

D.J. Reed, New York Jets

Byron Murphy, Minnesota Vikings

Mike Jackson, Carolina Panthers

Mike Hilton, Cincinnati Bengals

Stephon Gilmore, Minnesota Vikings

Rasul Douglas, Buffalo Bills

Paulson Adebo, New Orleans Saints

Jourdan Lewis, Dallas Cowboys

Kristian Fulton, Los Angeles Chargers

Asante Samuel Jr., Los Angeles Chargers

Nate Hobbs, Las Vegas Raiders

Safeties

Jevon Holland, Miami Dolphins

Justin Reid, Kansas City Chiefs

Camryn Bynum, Minnesota Vikings

Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco 49ers

Tre'von Moehrig, Las Vegas Raiders

Justin Simmons, Atlanta Falcons

Julian Blackmon, Indianapolis Colts

Jeremy Chinn, Washington Commanders

Xavier Woods, Carolina Panthers

Andre Cisco, Jacksonville Jaguars

