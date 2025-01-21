2025 NFL Honors: A look at the awards, host, watch info and more

NFL Honors decor is displayed at the red carpet at the 13th Annual NFL Honors on Feb. 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It's almost time to recognize the standout players, coaches and moments from the 2024 NFL season.

With the playoffs winding down and the Super Bowl quickly approaching, the league's brightest stars will convene in New Orleans for the 2025 NFL Honors awards show before Super Bowl LIX.

While we don't know who will win the awards just yet, we do have details about the actual event -- from the location to the host and all the honors that will be given out.

Here's all the info about NFL Honors:

What is NFL Honors?

NFL Honors is an awards show held after each season right before the Super Bowl. Just like the Oscars or Grammys, a variety of awards will be handed out at NFL Honors before a star-studded audience with a celebrity host.

When is 2025 NFL Honors?

The 14th annual NFL Honors will be held on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Where is NFL Honors held?

NFL Honors will take place at Saenger Theater in New Orleans, the same city that will host Super Bowl LIX.

Who is hosting 2025 NFL Honors?

Snoop Dogg will host this year's NFL Honors.

Former hosts include Alec Baldwin (2012-14), Seth Meyers (2015), Conan O'Brien (2016), Keegan-Michael Key (2017, 2022, 2024), Rob Riggle (2018), Steve Harvey (2019-21) and Kelly Clarkson (2023).

How to watch 2025 NFL Honors

The show will air live on FOX and NFL Network. It will also be available to stream live on NFL+.

What awards are given out at NFL Honors?

Over 20 individuals will be recognized with awards at NFL Honors, from MVP to Fan of the Year. Additionally, the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025 will be announced after 15 modern-era, three seniors, one coach and one contributor finalists were revealed in December.

Here are all the awards that will be handed out:

AP Most Valuable Player

AP Coach of the Year

AP Comeback Player of the Year

AP Offensive Player of the Year

AP Defensive Player of the Year

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

Next Gen Stats Moment of the Year

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

NFL Inspire Change Tribute

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year

Salute to Service Award

NFL Latino Youth Honors

Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award

AP Assistant Coach of the Year

NFL Fan of the Year

NFL FLAG Players of the Year award

Former NFL running back and 2005 MVP Shaun Alexander explains why Saquon Barkley winning MVP could be a shock to the league.