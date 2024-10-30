Key injuries for NFL Week 9: Latest news on Jordan Love, Drake Maye and more

Midway through the NFL season, teams across the league are dealing with notable injuries.

From starting QBs to standout wide receivers, teams are looking further and further down their depth charts entering Week 9. On the bright side, some teams could be getting vital players back in the near future.

Here's the latest on some notable injured players.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Jordan Love, QB, Packers

Jordan Love suffered his second in-game injury of the season in Week 8, exiting the Green Bay Packers' victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars with a groin injury.

The Packers went 2-0 without Love earlier this season after he suffered a knee injury in the team's season opener. He may not miss time this go-around, as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Love is day-to-day ahead of an NFC North showdown against the Detroit Lions.

Drake Maye, QB, Patriots

Drake Maye entered the NFL's concussion protocol after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit in the New England Patriots' Week 8 win over the New York Jets. It is not yet known if the rookie quarterback can play against the Tennessee Titans in Week 9 or when he could return to action, though head coach Jerod Mayo said Maye would be a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers

Christian McCaffrey's 2024 debut could be on the horizon.

The star San Francisco 49ers running back has not played yet this year, but head coach Kyle Shanahan said he expects McCaffrey to return to the field following the team's Week 9 bye week barring any setbacks.

Stefon Diggs, WR, Texans

The Houston Texans will be without a premier wideout for the rest of the season, as Stefon Diggs suffered a torn ACL in the team's Week 8 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Houston is already without Nico Collins, who was the NFL's leading receiver when he suffered a hamstring injury in Week 5. The team placed him on injured reserve, so Collins will be eligible to return to the field in Week 10 for a heavyweight showdown against the Lions on Sunday Night Football.

Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are down their top two wide receivers.

Rookie Brian Thomas Jr., who is tied for sixth in the NFL in receiving yards, is considered day-to-day with a chest contusion. Veteran Christian Kirk, meanwhile, will miss the rest of the season after fracturing his collarbone in the Jags' Week 8 loss to the Packers.

Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals

Tee Higgins missed the Cincinnati Bengals' Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles after suffering a quad injury at practice. Head coach Zac Taylor considered the injury day-to-day heading into a Week 9 tilt against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Catch up on the latest stats and scores from Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season.

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Seahawks

D.K. Metcalf missed a game due to injury for just the second time in his six-year career when he was sidelined in Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills with a knee injury. Head coach Mike Macdonald said he hopes the wideout will be back on the field for Week 9 against the Los Angeles Rams.

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are getting their top tight end back for Sunday Night Football. T.J. Hockenson will make his season debut against the Indianapolis Colts in primetime 10 months after tearing his ACL and MCL in his right knee.