NFL players channel Freddy Krueger, the Joker and more with creative Halloween costumes

Halloween cleats worn by Atlanta running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) during the NFL game between the Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 31, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

Trick or treat!

With Halloween just two days away, NFL players took the chance to show off their best costumes on Sunday ahead of Week 8.

Some players opted for scary looks, including an unidentified New York Jets or Giants player walking into MetLife Stadium as Freddy Kruger. Elswhere, Packers linebacker Preston Smith showed up as Michael Myers. The Joker was another popular costume, with the Jets' Quinnen Williams and the Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson putting their own twist on the classic look.

Williams wasn't the only Jets player to wear a creative costume to work on Sunday. Three of his teammates dressed as members of the Akatsuki from the animated series "Naruto." Wide receiver Allen Lazard joined in on the fun, wearing some sort of bigfoot costume.

Other players across the league went with less scary outfits. Laviska Shenault Jr. of the Panthers wore a puffy "Minion" costume, while the Cowboys' Micah Parsons dressed as a lion for his game against the Rams. Joe Burrow, meanwhile, wore an alien mask before the Bengals' trip to San Francisco.

