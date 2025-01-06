NFL power rankings: Here's how the 14 teams stack up entering the playoffs

Playoff time is here, which means now we can forget about more than half the league.

Eighteen teams played their final game of the 2024 season this weekend, while 14 advanced to the playoffs. There's no break in the action, with six wild card games scheduled in just a few short days.

Here's how the remaining teams stack up heading into the postseason:

14. Pittsburgh Steelers

Limping into the postseason is an understatement. Pittsburgh lost its last four games, all against playoff teams, and Russell Wilson has reverted back his 2023 self. Perhaps a date with their most hated rival will wake the team up.

13. Houston Texans

The Texans were on the same trajectory as the Steelers if not for a Week 18 date with the tanking Tennessee Titans. C.J. Stroud stepped up in the playoffs as a rookie, and he'll have to do it again if Houston wants to advance past wild card weekend.

12. Denver Broncos

Sean Payton's team handled business against the Kansas City Chiefs' backups, and they will be rewarded with a trip to Buffalo. It's a brutal draw, but Bo Nix and the Broncos have surprised people all year. Never say never.

11. Green Bay Packers

Injuries to Jordan Love and Christian Watson and a last-second loss to a division rival earned them a date with the Philadelphia Eagles. They won a road playoff game last year, but this is an even greater challenge going into Philly.

10. Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels and the offense struggled in Week 18 before Marcus Mariota took over and secured a late win. That made it five straight victories for Washington, who is in the postseason for the first time in four years.

9. Los Angeles Rams

Sean McVay rested his starters, even with a chance to earn the No. 3 seed on the line. Now, a date with the 14-3 Minnesota Vikings looms -- but at least it's at home. McVay and Matthew Stafford know how to win in January.

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Four straight division titles and five straight playoff berths. The Bucs have quietly become one of the league's most consistent teams, and a winnable matchup with the Commanders could kickstart a playoff run.

7. Los Angeles Chargers

If you hire Jim Harbaugh, your team will turn around in one year. That's just how it works. The Chargers, despite being a wild card team, have the potential to challenge anyone in the AFC given their star quarterback and stifling defense.

6. Minnesota Vikings

One bad performance shouldn't completely destroy Sam Darnold, but it's fair to be cautious heading into the playoffs. His biggest test of the season on Sunday was a failure, and now he has to hit the road in his first playoff start.

5. Baltimore Ravens

Is this the year the Ravens finally put it together in January? The Lamar Jackson era has been riddled with disappointing playoff moments. With Derrick Henry by his side, maybe 2025 could be a different story.

4. Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts' health will be the No. 1 topic as he begins a third week in concussion protocol. Tanner McKee and Kenny Pickett played well in relief, but this team isn't going very far without its starting quarterback, right? When have the Eagles ever gone on a run with a backup quarterback?

3. Buffalo Bills

The Bills have been through their heartbreaking playoff losses, and Josh Allen looks better than ever. Now is the time for Allen and the Bills if they ever hope to defeat Patrick Mahomes.

2. Detroit Lions

Where has this defense been? Even amidst a slew of key injuries, Dan Campbell's team put together its best effort of the season with the No. 1 seed on the line. The Lions are the Super Bowl favorites for good reason.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Until someone beats this team in the playoffs, it's hard to bet against them despite what the oddsmakers say heading into the postseason. Mahomes always finds a way to get it done, even if it takes all 60 minutes. The bye week only gives Kansas City a greater advantage, too.