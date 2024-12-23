NFL power rankings: Where league stands entering Week 17

Welcome to mock draft season, 49ers fans.

San Francisco and a handful of other middling teams officially were eliminated from playoff contention this week, and while the fight for postseason seeding is ongoing, we pretty much know the 14 teams who won't be on a flight to Cancún in three weeks.

For the second-to-last time this season ...

Here is where the 49ers sit in the NFL Week 17 power rankings after a 29-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins and heading into "Monday Night Football."

32. New York Giants (Last week: 32)

Record: 2-13

With the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the New York Giants select ...

31. Jacksonville Jaguars (Last week: 30)

Record: 3-12

Well, we know they won't be drafting a quarterback after giving Trevor Lawrence $55 million per season. If the season ended today, they would be drafting third. Just please don't let Travis Hunter end up in Jacksonville ...

30. Tennessee Titans (Last week: 29)

Record: 3-12

We as a society must never forget how bad Mason Rudolph is. He's been flying under the radar a bit in place of Will Levis, but he gave us a reminder on Sunday.

29. New England Patriots (Last week: 28)

Record: 3-12

Just one week after I basically called Drake Maye forgettable, he goes toe-to-toe with Josh Allen and the Bills. Touché.

28. Las Vegas Raiders (Last week: 31)

Record: 3-12

Congrats, you probably just ruined your chances of securing the No. 1 overall pick. Was a meaningless win over the ... *checks notes* ... Jaguars worth it?

27. Cleveland Browns (Last week: 27)

Record: 3-12

Nevermind, put Jameis Winston back in. The People's Quarterback at least put up points while turning the ball over. Dorian Thompson-Robinson is a tough watch.

26. Chicago Bears (Last week: 25)

Record: 4-11

Caleb Williams is showing enough to where Chicago finally doesn't have to use its top pick on a quarterback. Take the best offensive lineman and call it a day.

25. Carolina Panthers (Last week: 26)

Record: 4-11

Bryce Young responded well after a bad game against Dallas last week. I still think there could be a nice foundation forming in Carolina.

24. New York Jets (Last week: 24)

Record: 4-11

New York might actually be drafting high enough to snag one of the top quarterbacks. If Aaron Rodgers is open to mentoring another rookie in 2025, the Jets' future might not be a complete disaster.

23. New Orleans Saints (Last week: 23)

Record: 5-9 (Monday Night Football)

Certainly there are better things you can do on a Monday night than watch a New Orleans team decimated by injuries get blown out at Lambeau.

22. San Francisco 49ers (Last week: 19)

Record: 6-9

Absolutely wild to think a team that nearly won the Super Bowl last year, and if fully healthy, still has one of the best rosters in the league, might have a top-10 draft pick next spring. Maybe a blessing in disguise? However, they have too much pride, so it wouldn't surprise me if they somehow beat the Lions next week.

21. Indianapolis Colts (Last week: 22)

Record: 7-8

Jonathan Taylor made sure to hold on to the football while crossing the goal line. Then he made sure to do so again. And again. Just for good measure.

20. Arizona Cardinals (Last week: 17)

Record: 7-8

Not once this season did they look like a team deserving of a playoff spot. We should have called a spade a spade weeks ago.

19. Dallas Cowboys (Last week: 21)

Record: 7-8

Brandon Aubrey is one of the best kickers in the league and Cooper Rush is one of the best backup quarterbacks. I did not expect to be having either of those conversations this season.

18. Miami Dolphins (Last week: 20)

Record: 7-8

Similar to Cincy, it's likely too little too late. De'Von Achane finally had a good game. They could have used this version of him weeks ago ...

17. Cincinnati Bengals (Last week: 18)

Record: 7-8

Joe Burrow is having a Patrick Mahomes-esque MVP-caliber season. He's putting up eye-popping numbers and making otherworldly throws that defy gravity.

16. Seattle Seahawks (Last week: 15)

Record: 8-7

As I was saying, congratulations to the Los Angeles Rams for (eventually) winning the NFC West. Geno Smith, you're not that guy, pal.

15. Atlanta Falcons (Last week: 16)

Record: 8-7

Considering the unusual situation he was thrust into, it was a pretty decent starting debut for Michael Penix Jr. The then-questionable draft pick could turn out to be pretty useful.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Last week: 12)

Record: 8-7

It wouldn't be the NFC South if none of the contending teams wanted to win the division. You have a cakewalk of a schedule, and the other division rival just benched its quarterback for a rookie. What are you doing?

13. Los Angeles Rams (Last week: 14)

Record: 9-6

Matthew Stafford and the passing game are in a serious funk. They're fortunate to have Kyren Williams and a defense that's playing lights out as they inch closer to a division title.

12. Los Angeles Chargers (Last week: 13)

Record: 9-6

It appears Jim Harbaugh will lead Los Angeles back to the playoffs in his first season with the Chargers. If they can run the ball like they did against Denver, they might actually stand a chance in the postseason.

11. Denver Broncos (Last week: 11)

Record: 9-6

Denver's season, regardless of how it ends, will be an overwhelming success. Bo Nix still can prove a lot over the next two games.

10. Houston Texans (Last week: 9)

Record: 9-6

I'm sounding the alarms about the Houston offense. Not just because of Tank Dell's devastating injury, but because they've looked like a shell of their 2023 selves.

9. Washington Commanders (Last week: 10)

Record: 10-5

Jayden Daniels might have just locked up Offensive Rookie of the Year with a thrilling five-touchdown performance and has the 'Manders on the brink of clinching a playoff spot. What a special season.

8. Pittsburgh Steelers (Last week: 7)

Record: 10-5

Russell Wilson needs an effective Najee Harris and a healthy George Pickens for this offense to hum. Defense doesn't win championships like it used to.

7. Green Bay Packers (Last week: 6)

Record: 10-4 (Monday Night Football)

If there's one wild-card team in either conference that has the best chance to go the distance, it's Green Bay. They officially can punch their ticket with a win on Monday night.

6. Baltimore Ravens (Last week: 8)

Record: 10-5

Derrick Henry's running angrier as the weather gets colder. That's a terrifying sight for any AFC playoff team. Baltimore looks unbeatable when both sides of the ball are playing well.

5. Buffalo Bills (Last week: 5)

Record: 12-3

Barely squeaking out a win over a bottom-feeder this late in the season isn't exactly what you'd expect from one of the top teams in the league. Oh wait, yeah it is. That's what Kansas City does on almost a weekly basis. A win is a win.

4. Philadelphia Eagles (Last week: 3)

Record: 12-3

Not even Saquon Barkley could carry Philly to victory without Jalen Hurts. Their chances of securing the top seed are bleak, but they will need some help from their friends in San Francisco and Green Bay next week.

3. Minnesota Vikings (Last week: 4)

Record: 13-2

This was supposed to be a re-tooling year, right? 13-2 record. Journeyman quarterback playing like a franchise stud. Still in the hunt for the No. 1 seed. Kevin O'Connell is the Coach of the Year, and that is not up for debate.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (Last week: 2)

Record: 14-1

Three things in life are certain; death, taxes, and Patrick Mahomes playing through an ankle injury. It looks like the AFC playoffs will run through Arrowhead.

1. Detroit Lions (Last week: 1)

Record: 13-2

It's wild to think there are three teams still competing for the NFC's top seed because it feels like Detroit should have locked it up weeks ago. They're just that much better than everyone else.