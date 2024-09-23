NFL power rankings: Vikings rising, Cowboys falling after Week 3 Sunday action

If there's one takeaway from the first three weeks of the 2024 NFL season, it's that the mantra "on any given Sunday" could not be more true.

Sam Darnold and the juggernaut (?) Minnesota Vikings continued to roll. Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints' offense were served a slice of humble pie, while two Super Bowl hopefuls were at the center of two epic comeback attempts.

Here's where the league stands entering the Monday night doubleheader:

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

32. Tennessee Titans (Last week: 29)

Record: 0-3

Backbreaking Will Levis turnovers. Drink. Ugly showing from the Tony Pollard-Tyjae Spears tandem. Gross offense is being played in the Music City.

31. Carolina Panthers (Last week: 32)

Record: 1-2

The Andy Dalton Era is here and it's beautiful. Well, by comparison, anything is.

30. New England Patriots (Last week: 28)

Record: 1-2

Whoever plays quarterback behind this offensive line is getting demolished week in and week out. An ineffective Rhamondre Stevenson leaves you with next to nothing offensively.

The New York Jets didn't even give the New England Patriots a chance in Week 3

29. Denver Broncos (Last week: 31)

Record: 1-2

Bo Nix, I was not familiar with your game. Good all-around showing for Denver. Let's see if they can build on it.

28. New York Giants (Last week: 30)

Record: 1-2

Occasionally there is a good Daniel Jones game. This was one of them. Malik Nabers continues to be awesome.

27. Las Vegas Raiders (Last week: 26)

Record: 1-2

Dalton is a big upgrade over Bryce Young, but it's still the Panthers. Really? Only the Raiders would get embarrassed by Carolina after an impressive win over the Ravens last week.

26. Washington Commanders (Last week: 27)

Record: 1-1

Rookie Jayden Daniels has been impressive thus far and has a decent supporting cast around him. This is a rebuilding team heading in the right direction, but they have a big test this week in a Bengals team with something to prove.

25. Jacksonville Jaguars (Last week: 25)

Record: 0-2

Trevor Lawrence is battling the fraud allegations. Particularly from yours truly. How will he respond against the mighty Bills on Monday Night Football?

24. Chicago Bears (Last week: 23)

Record: 1-2

There would be less pressure on Caleb Williams if the Bears had a running game, but he seems to getting more comfortable each week. Still far too many costly mistakes.

23. Indianapolis Colts (Last week: 24)

Record: 1-2

Anthony Richardson is a loose cannon and it's going to cost Indy games. Fortunately for them, the young quarterback on the other side of the field was a bigger liability. Just run the ball 40-plus times a game. Seriously.

22. Miami Dolphins (Last week: 19)

Record: 1-2

Their third-string quarterback was thrown into the mix, so they're probably going to be in free-fall for a few weeks.

21. Arizona Cardinals (Last week: 20)

Record: 1-2

Your offense cannot be predicated on just taking deep shots to Marvin Harrison. If James Conner isn't right, then it's going to be a long day for Kyler Murray.

20. Los Angeles Rams (Last week: 22)

Record: 1-2

A heroic effort from a Rams squad decimated by injuries. They had a few big breaks late in the game, but credit where credit it due. They showed major heart.

19. Los Angeles Chargers (Last week: 21)

Record: 2-1

Why was Justin Herbert playing in this game in the first place? This offense really is just a collection of dudes. Not in a good way.

Chargers QB Justin Herbert was questionable heading into Week 3 with an ankle injury, but ultimately made the start against the Steelers before exiting early.

18. Cleveland Browns (Last week: 15)

Record: 1-2

This might be the worst team that should be good in the history of the NFL. #FreeJameis

17. Cincinnati Bengals (Last week: 11)

Record: 0-2

They have a history of starting slow but losing to the Commanders and falling to 0-3 would be alarming. There are no must-win games in Week 3, but this comes close.

16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Last week: 9)

Record: 2-1

I did not see this coming. Talk about crashing down to Earth for Baker Mayfield and Co. Back down to the middle tier you go.

15. Atlanta Falcons (Last week: 17)

Record: 1-2

They're not quite there yet, but I just can't quit the Falcons. They went toe-to-toe with the Chiefs and they've shown signs. One of these weeks they will prove me right for four quarters.

14. Green Bay Packers (Last week: 14)

Record: 2-1

Malik Willis revenge game. He did his job in place of Jordan Love, who should return next week. All will be good soon in Green Bay.

13. Seattle Seahawks (Last week: 18)

Record: 3-0

Their first three games of the season: Broncos, Patriots and a matchup against the Dolphins' second and third-string quarterbacks. Talk to me when they beat a serious team. However, 3-0 is 3-0, so I'll give them a sliver of respect.

12. Dallas Cowboys (Last week: 7)

Record: 1-2

The run game is atrocious, and so is their run defense. Dak Prescott nearly completed the comeback with his arm alone and that's not a recipe for success. There are serious concerns to address in Big D.

The longest made field goal in NFL history was a 66-yard FG by Justin Tucker of the Ravens in 2021. Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey was one yard short of that, kicking the second-longest on Sept. 22, 2024 with a 65-yarder.

11. New York Jets (Last week: 10)

Record: 2-1

Aaron Rodgers looked fantastic and spread the ball around well to all of his playmakers. Breece Hall and Braelon Allen make up one hell of a backfield. Imagine this offense once Rodgers and Garrett Wilson get on the same page.

10. Pittsburgh Steelers (Last week: 13)

Record: 3-0

Justin Fields has done an admirable job in place of Russell Wilson, who shouldn't be guaranteed the starting job whenever he returns. Regardless of who is under center, the defense will carry them.

9. New Orleans Saints (Last week: 12)

Record: 2-1

I wasn't as bullish on them as others last week, but it's clear they're for real, even in a tough loss. Derek Carr looked more like the Derek Carr we expected this season, but Alvin Kamara clearly has turned back the clock.

8. San Francisco 49ers (Last week: 3)

Record: 1-2

It doesn't matter that there was no Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel or George Kittle. This was a completely inexcusable collapse. A meltdown of epic proportions. Shame on everyone involved not named Brock Purdy and Jauan Jennings.

7. Baltimore Ravens (Last week: 6)

Record: 1-2

An impressive bounce-back, but it nearly slipped through their fingers. Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry did what they did best. My suspicions about their defense though are proving to be correct.

6. Buffalo Bills (Last week: 8)

Record: 2-0

The offense continues to gel despite Josh Allen having a less-than-impressive supporting cast through the air. Will they be able to run the ball as well as they have against a stout Jags D-line?

5. Minnesota Vikings (Last week: 16)

Record: 3-0

That defense is not good. It's ELITE. Sam Darnold continues to cook. I'm promoting them from Frisky to WAGON status. I probably just jinxed it, though.

4. Houston Texans (Last week: 2)

Record: 2-1

C.J. Stroud, meet Brian Flores. It wasn't pretty, but it seems even the best offenses are struggling against this Vikings defense. Flush it and move on.

3. Detroit Lions (Last week: 5)

Record: 2-1

There's just something slightly off with this team right now, but they continue to get it done behind one of the league's best running back tandems. An impressive showing from the defense, too.

2. Philadelphia Eagles (Last week: 4)

Record: 2-1

Nick Sirianni is beyond frustrating as a coach. The 2023 second-half Eagles reared their ugly heads for most of the game before Saquon Barkley and Dallas Goedert powered them to victory.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (Last week: 1)

Record: 3-0

Carson Steele stepped in for the injured Isiah Pacheco and was serviceable. Rashee Rice has supplanted Travis Kelce as Patrick Mahomes' new go-to target. The champs continue to roll.

Patrick Mahomes started the 99th game of his career in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season and broke records doing so.