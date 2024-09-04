NFL quarterback depth charts: Here's where every team stands entering 2024 season

The preseason is over and rosters have been set. Now, it's time to play ball.
Football season returns this week, beginning with the Kickoff Game on NBC between the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens on Thursday.
There are no questions about who will play quarterback for those two squads, with a pair of two-time MVPs in Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson leading the way. But other teams still have some uncertainty about the sport's most important position as the season gets underway.
Who are all the starting and backup quarterbacks for each team entering the 2024 season? Here's a look at the depth charts:
Arizona Cardinals
Starter: Kyler Murray
Backup: Clayton Tune
Atlanta Falcons
Starter: Kirk Cousins
Backup: Michael Penix Jr.
Baltimore Ravens
Starter: Lamar Jackson
Backup: Josh Johnson
Buffalo Bills
Starter: Josh Allen
Backup: Mitchell Trubisky
Injured: Shane Buechele
Carolina Panthers
Starter: Bryce Young
Backup: Andy Dalton
Injured: Jake Luton
Chicago Bears
Starter: Caleb Williams
Backup: Tyson Bagent
Cincinnati Bengals
Starter: Joe Burrow
Backup: Jake Browning
Cleveland Browns
Starter: Deshaun Watson
Backup: Jameis Winston
Third string: Dorian Thompson-Robinson
Dallas Cowboys
Starter: Dak Prescott
Backup: Cooper Rush
Third string: Trey Lance
Denver Broncos
Starter: Bo Nix
Backup: Jarrett Stidham
Third string: Zach Wilson
Detroit Lions
Starter: Jared Goff
Backup: Hendon Hooker
Green Bay Packers
Starter: Jordan Love
Backup: Malik Willis
Houston Texans
Starter: C.J. Stroud
Backup: Davis Mills
Injured: Case Keenum
Indianapolis Colts
Starter: Anthony Richardson
Backup: Joe Flacco
Third string: Sam Ehlinger
Jacksonville Jaguars
Starter: Trevor Lawrence
Backup: Mac Jones
Kansas City Chiefs
Starter: Patrick Mahomes
Backup: Carson Wentz
Las Vegas Raiders
Starter: Gardner Minshew
Backup: Aidan O'Connell
Los Angeles Chargers
Starter: Justin Herbert
Backup: Taylor Heinicke
Third string: Easton Stick
Los Angeles Rams
Starter: Matthew Stafford
Backup: Stetson Bennett
Suspended: Jimmy Garoppolo
Miami Dolphins
Starter: Tua Tagovailoa
Backup: Skylar Thompson
Minnesota Vikings
Starter: Sam Darnold
Backup: Nick Mullens
Third string: Brett Rypien
Injured: J.J. McCarthy
New England Patriots
Starter: Jacoby Brissett
Backup: Drake Maye
Third string: Joe Milton
New Orleans Saints
Starter: Derek Carr
Backup: Jake Haener
Third string: Spencer Rattler
New York Giants
Starter: Daniel Jones
Backup: Drew Lock
Third string: Tommy DeVito
New York Jets
Starter: Aaron Rodgers
Backup: Tyrod Taylor
Injured: Jordan Travis
Philadelphia Eagles
Starter: Jalen Hurts
Backup: Kenny Pickett
Third string: Tanner McKee
Pittsburgh Steelers
Starter: Russell Wilson
Backup: Justin Fields
Third string: Kyle Allen
San Francisco 49ers
Starter: Brock Purdy
Backups: Brandon Allen and Joshua Dobbs
Seattle Seahawks
Starter: Geno Smith
Backup: Sam Howell
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Starter: Baker Mayfield
Backup: Kyle Trask
Tennessee Titans
Starter: Will Levis
Backup: Mason Rudolph
Washington Commanders
Starter: Jayden Daniels
Backup: Marcus Mariota
Third string: Jeff Driskel