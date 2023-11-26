NFL RedZone studio in California forced to evacuate during live broadcast

Code red!

The NFL RedZone Channel studio in California had to be evacuated during the closing minutes of Sunday's slate of games.

An alarm was heard in the background of the broadcast as host Scott Hanson informed viewers of the situation while the network showed live coverage of the fourth quarter of the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills.

"Ladies and gentlemen, this is a first in my 20-something year broadcasting career," Hanson said. "We have an alarm going off in the studios of NFL Red Zone right now, in our studios here in Inglewood, California. We are being told we need to evacuate the building. We do not know the nature of the emergency. You can probably hear the alarm going right over the top of my right shoulder here, as it is something absolutely. unprecedented for us."

The Eagles were leading the Bills 28-24 with about 10 minutes remaining when Hanson announced that the building had to be evacuated. The other three games on the late-afternoon schedule were either completed or nearly complete.

"We have this game on, the closest game, the Philadelphia and Buffalo game, our control room needs to evacuate at this time," Hanson said. "The studio in which I'm standing needs to evacuate at this time. We are all good right now. We're remaining calm, but we are following protocols as I'm sure you all would at your places of work."

As the game continued to air on the network, Hanson returned on camera from his usual seat on the weekly broadcast, saying he was told it was safe to remain where he is in the studio.

Hanson soon signed off as scheduled while the alarm continued to sound.

"As the emergency recording continues to sound here in the Inglewood, California studios here at NFLRedZone, we say thank you so much for watching," Hanson said.

The reason for the evacuation had not been announced as of Sunday evening. Hanson made a post on social media shortly after the broadcast.

Well, that was…. interesting.

Alarm has stopped.

Apparently all clear.

"Well, that was…. interesting," Hanson wrote on X. "Alarm has stopped. Apparently all clear. Still waiting on details. Thanks for watching NFL RedZone week 12 ! One to remember."

This story is developing and will be updated.