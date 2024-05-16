The 2024 NFL schedule just came out, so players can begin to circle matchups on their calendars.

Traditional rivalries, holiday matchups and primetime showcases headlined the schedule release. However, certain stars will have something else to look forward to when they face their former teammates in 2024.

A handful of former franchise cornerstones who switched teams this offseason won’t have to wait long to go up against their previous teams. Here are five players who will get a chance to square off against their former squads in 2024:

Week 2: Steelers vs. Broncos

Russell Wilson’s stint with his second NFL team did not go according to plan. In 2024, he will have a chance to show that team what he has left in the tank.

The Denver Broncos released Wilson in March and accepted the record-breaking $85 million dead cap hit that came with the decision. Wilson then landed in Pittsburgh in free agency and is the presumed starter even after the Steelers later traded for Justin Fields.

Denver has reconfigured its QB room by trading for Zach Wilson and drafting Oregon signal-caller Bo Nix with the 12th overall draft pick. Sean Payton will now get a chance to coach up a new QB while scheming against his former QB1 in Week 2.

Week 5: Bills vs. Texans

Stefon Diggs has new digs in Houston after spending the last four seasons in Buffalo.

Coming off four straight Pro Bowl seasons with the Bills, Diggs’ partnership with Josh Allen has ended. He will now be catching passes from reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud on the Texans.

Diggs will get a chance to face Allen and the Bills when they travel to Houston in Week 5.

Weeks 7 and 18: Eagles vs. Giants

Saquon Barkley took a trip down I-95 to find his new team.

The former New York Giants star joined the division rival Philadelphia Eagles on a three-year deal worth $37.75 million with $26 million guaranteed. Despite being a Philly foe for six years, the Eagles will welcome Barkley with open arms as he joins forces with Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith on offense.

Barkley will have two chances to face his former team each year. He will return to MetLife Stadium in Week 7 and host his former teammates at Lincoln Financial Field in Week 18.

Week 11: Raiders vs. Dolphins

Christian Wilkins will make a trip back to Miami after inking a nine-figure deal in Las Vegas.

The former Dolphins defensive lineman was among the top defensive players on the market this offseason, and free agency paid off for him in a massive way in the form of a four-year, $110 million deal with the Raiders that includes $84.75 million guaranteed.

Wilkins bolsters a Raiders defensive front that already features Maxx Crosby, while the Dolphins took steps towards filling Wilkins’ absence by drafting Penn State pass rusher Chop Robinson in the first round of the draft.

Week 14: Falcons vs. Vikings

Kirk Cousins will visit his former home in Week 14 of the 2024 season.

The veteran quarterback spent the last six years in Minnesota before his time with the Vikings came to an end when he tore his Achilles in October. As the top free agent quarterback, the 35-year-old moved from the NFC North to the NFL South by signing a massive contract with the Atlanta Falcons.

Cousins’ understudy in Atlanta will also be under the spotlight in this game. The Falcons stunned the NFL world when they took Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 overall pick, two slots before the Vikings selected Cousins’ replacement in Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy. The two rookies could be intertwined throughout their careers, even if only one of them is on the field for this season’s Falcons-Vikings matchup.