NFL owners plan to bring Super Bowl LXI to Los Angeles: Report

The Super Bowl is going going, back back to Cali, Cali.

League owners will vote on Wednesday to award Super Bowl LXI to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., in 2027, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

The home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers opened in 2020. It hosted its first Super Bowl (LVI) on Feb. 13, 2022, with the Rams winning a title on their home turf.

Here is a look at the upcoming Super Bowl schedule:

Super Bowl LVIII: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Feb. 11, 2024

Super Bowl LIX: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Feb. 9, 2025

Super Bowl LX: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif., Feb. 8, 2026

Super Bowl LXI: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

