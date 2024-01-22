Which NFL teams have never made, won the Super Bowl? Lions trying to graduate from both lists

For just the second time ever, the Detroit Lions are on the doorstep of the Super Bowl.

Detroit kept its dream season alive with a divisional round victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. After two playoff victories at home, Dan Campbell and Co. will now hit the road to face the San Francisco 49ers in a battle of the NFC's No. 1 and No. 3 seeds.

The Lions-49ers showdown will be Detroit's second NFC Championship Game in franchise history. Their only other appearance in the conference title game came in the 1991 season, when they were crushed by Washington 41-10.

So not only is Detroit seeking its first Lombardi Trophy, it's also looking to make the Super Bowl for the first time.

Before Super Bowl LVIII tickets are punched on Conference Championship Sunday, here's a look at the teams who have never made -- or won -- a Super Bowl.

How many NFL teams have never made the Super Bowl?

The Lions are one of four franchises that have yet to make it to the Big Game, along with the Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Cleveland and Jacksonville have each lost three times in the AFC Championship Game while Houston has never made it beyond the divisional round since the franchise's inaugural 2002 season.

How many NFL teams have never won the Super Bowl?

Cleveland, Detroit, Houston and Jacksonville are among 12 teams that have never hoisted the Lombardi Trophy, joined by the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans.

Which NFL teams have the most Super Bowl losses without a win?

The Bills and Vikings have both come up one win shy of a first Super Bowl title four times, more than any other title-less team. The Bengals are 0-3 in the Super Bowl, while the Falcons and Panthers have each suffered two defeats in the Big Game.

The Cardinals, Chargers and Titans all lost their lone Super Bowl appearance.

Here are five things to know about Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff.