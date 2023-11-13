Who is playing in NFL's Week 11? Here is the full schedule

A Super Bowl rematch and two AFC North clashes are looming in Week 11.

First, the four teams on their bye weeks are the New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints.

Thursday Night Football will feature a high-profile matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens.

Eight games will then form the early window on Sunday, chief among them being the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Cleveland Browns and the Las Vegas Raiders at the Miami Dolphins.

Three games sculpt the late window, with the New York Jets at the Buffalo Bills setting up an intriguing AFC East affair.

Sunday Night Football will see the red-hot Minnesota Vikings look to make it six in a row on the road against the Denver Broncos.

Monday Night Football concludes the week with a Super Bowl LVII rematch when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Chiefs in Kansas City.

Here is the full Week 11 schedule...