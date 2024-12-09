Who is playing in NFL's Week 15? Here's the full schedule

The 2024 NFL regular season is entering the home stretch.

With bye weeks now over, all 32 teams will be in action over the final four weeks of the season. Agendas will differ from franchise to franchise, though, will some jockeying for playoff seeding and others positioning for draft picks.

Week 15 will kick off with Thursday Night Football for an NFC West showdown between the Los Angeles Rams (7-6) and San Francisco 49ers (6-7) at Levi's Stadium.

Seven games will be played in the early window Sunday, headlined by the Miami Dolphins (6-7) visiting the Houston Texans (8-5) in a matchup of AFC playoff hopefuls. Two other AFC contenders will hit the road, with the Kansas City Chiefs facing the Browns in Cleveland and the Baltimore Ravens facing the Giants in New Jersey.

The late window is filled with five games, including four matchups of potential playoff teams. The Buffalo Bills (10-3) will face the Detroit Lions (12-1), and the Philadelphia Eagles (11-2) and Pittsburgh Steelers (10-3) will clash in a battle for Pennsylvania. Elsewhere, the Indianapolis Colts (6-7) will visit the Denver Broncos (8-5) in what is essentially an elimination game for Indy.

Sunday Night Football will see the Seattle Seahawks (8-5) host the Green Bay Packers (9-4) in a possible NFC wild card preview.

Monday Night Football concludes the week with a rare doubleheader, first with the Minnesota Vikings (11-2) hosting the Chicago Bears (4-9) and then with the Atlanta Falcons (6-7) traveling to the Las Vegas Raiders (2-11).

Here's a full look at the slate: