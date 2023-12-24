NFL Week 16 winners, losers: Joe Flacco rewinds clock, Lions win first division title

Talk about a thrilling start to Christmas Eve.

With three games already in the books from Thursday and Saturday, the early morning slate on Sunday didn't disappoint.

An old-school quarterback flourished in a pivotal matchup while a team finally won its first division title, among other notable headlines.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Let's dive into some winners and losers from Sunday's action:

Winner: QB Joe Flacco, Browns

Thirty-eight-year-old Joe Flacco has kept the Browns in the playoff race in miraculous fashion. He made his imprint yet again in a pivotal conference clash at the Houston Texans, where Cleveland led 38-7 before Houston scored late twice for a final score of 38-22.

Flacco balled out, completing 27 of 42 passes for 368 yards, three touchdowns and two picks. Amari Cooper shined in the receiving department, hauling in 11 catches for 265 yards and two touchdowns, including a 75-yarder.

The Browns have stayed in most games thanks to their elite defense, while Flacco's experience and competence could make them a tough out in the playoffs.

Loser: DC Joe Barry, Packers

The now 2-13 Carolina Panthers hadn't hit 20-plus points since Week 6. They put up 30 at home to the Green Bay Packers, who desperately needed a win to stay afloat in the NFC playoff picture. Rookie Bryce Young has struggled all season but recorded one of his best performances to date, completing 23 of 35 passes for 312 yards, two touchdowns and no picks.

The Packers were fortunate to win on a last-minute field goal, but their ceiling is limited by defensive coordinator Joe Barry, who has escaped some poorly coached games. Green Bay should start poking around elsewhere for the future.

Winner: Seattle comebacks

Two games in a row, two late comebacks under two different quarterbacks. First the Seattle Seahawks stunned the Philadelphia Eagles at home last time out 20-17, then did so again at the Tennessee Titans by the same score.

Geno Smith returned under center -- unfortunately for Drew Lock's momentum -- but came through off a groin injury to complete 25 of 36 passes for 227 yards, two touchdowns and no picks. DK Metcalf, who had four catches for 56 yards, caught a magnificent touchdown in the fourth quarter that should be lauded.

The 8-7 Seahawks have won two games in a row and remain in the NFC playoff picture.

Loser: Sam Howell, Commanders and Jets combined

The New York Jets led 27-7 with over five minutes left in the third quarter. The Washington Commanders benched Sam Howell after he recorded 6 of 22 completions for 56 yards, no touchdowns and two picks. Jacoby Brissett entered and nearly pulled off an incredible comeback as Washington led 28-27 late in the fourth, as he finished the game completing 10 of 13 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown.

But the Jets got into field goal position and Greg Zuerlein just snuck in a 54-yard game-sealing field goal.

JETS TAKE THE LEAD WITH A 54-YARD FIELD GOAL.



5 seconds still on the clock.



📺: #WASvsNYJ on CBS

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/UIg1XAjsX3 pic.twitter.com/k41Lge9G0o — NFL (@NFL) December 24, 2023

Both teams are eliminated from postseason contention, but this wasn't exactly the best performance for morale by New York. Washington, meanwhile, kept good draft position as Howell clearly isn't the long-term answer at QB.

Winner: Lions clinch first NFC North title

For the first time in franchise history, the Detroit Lions won the NFC North. Their last division title came in 1993 when it was named the NFC Central, so now the drought is over. They did so with a narrow 30-24 road win at the Minnesota Vikings.

Detroit can definitely thank Nick Mullens, who threw four picks and nearly lost a fumble. Somehow the game stayed close, and while the Lions' playoff credentials should be criticized again, this week is for celebration.

Loser: Jaguars drop fourth straight

Trevor Lawrence and Co. had a nightmare game against their Florida foes in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Baker Mayfield and Co. ran riot, as he completed 26 of 35 passes for 283 yards, two touchdowns and no picks. Mike Evans pulled in seven catches for 86 yards and two scores.

They maintained first place in the NFC South with a strong win while the Jaguars stayed in first in the AFC South thanks to Houston and Indianapolis both losing. But the future prospects for the Jaguars doesn't look so good given their current form and general play against playoff-quality opponents. Lawrence completed 17 of 29 passes for 211 yards, one touchdown and two picks while also fumbling twice, one of which was recovered.

Winner: A game for the resume

Both the Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys needed a win to stamp their resume, but only would get it from this contest. After Brandin Cooks mossed Jalen Ramsey to give Dallas the 20-19 lead late in the fourth, Tua Tagovailoa and Co. answered with a game-winning field goal for their biggest win of the season.

Miami also clinched a playoff spot, got closer to winning the AFC East and now have a win against a contender to put on the table. MVP candidate Tyreek Hill caught nine passes for 99 yards, including an important one in the final drive to further put Miami in better field-goal range.

Dak Prescott had a solid game on paper, completing 20 of 32 passes for 253 yards, two touchdowns and no picks. He delivered the touchdown to Cooks to put Dallas up, but Miami just had too much time with a little over three minutes left on its final drive. The Eagles can now regain control of the NFC East with a win over the New York Giants on Monday.